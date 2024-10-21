The Good Guys Black Friday sale 2024: save big on appliances, TVs and electronics during Cyber Weekend
The biggest sales event of the year is right around the corner, with only six weeks to go until Black Friday 2024. Several of Australia's major retailers take part in the sale, which typically lasts for four days, with excellent discounts on a range of products. One of those retailers is none other than The Good Guys — a one-stop-shop for all things appliances, tech and televisions.
Typically, The Good Guys Black Friday sale will start well ahead of the actual day, which lands on Friday, November 29 this year. The Good Guys is well known for delivering superb savings during other major sales, like Boxing Day, with bargain buys on the hottest tech, electronics and appliances, and its Black Friday sale is shaping up to be no different.
That means we can reasonably expect prices to be slashed on items like smartphones, TVs, headphones, soundbars, speakers, vacuums and more, starting from early-to-mid November. As always, stock isn't guaranteed, so we suggest you act fast if you don't want to miss out on an awesome bargain.
Note that The Good Guys offer a price-beat guarantee, not just a price match. All you have to do is click on the price-beat button on the product page and this will automatically offer a better price if the product is available for less elsewhere. What a win.
The Good Guys Black Friday sale — the best deals to expect in 2024
Black Friday / Cyber Monday is the best time of year to make any major purchase. Whether you're looking to buy a new TV or replace your whitegoods, Australia's retailers will always save their best discounts and deals until the end of the year.
The Good Guys will likely have some stellar deals on the latest televisions, smart home devices, appliances like fridges, and more. It will also have some great bargains across the hottest and newest tech products, too.
When does The Good Guys Black Friday sale start?
While Black Friday 2024 is officially on November 29, The Good Guys sale will likely kick off early, with deals expected to begin popping up early next month. That said, in-store shopping will have to wait until Cyber Weekend itself.
When will The Good Guys Black Friday sale end?
Typically, Black Friday sales will end on the following Monday — a.k.a Cyber Monday — on December 2. That said, some sales at The Good Guys have lasted a little longer than some of Australia's other electronics retailers, which is why we expect it to keep rolling out discounts well into December.
That said, discounted items are only good while supplies are in stock, so if you spot a great deal on an item, we recommend you jump on it while you can.
What can we expect from The Good Guys Black Friday sale this year?
The Good Guys specialises in electronics, appliances and white goods, so we can reasonably anticipate significant discounts on these types of items during Black Friday sales.
In the past, we've seen The Good Guys slice 20% off a range of Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP and Microsoft laptops. And we've seen even bigger discounts on high-end TVs from brands like LG and Samsung.
Typically, the most significant savings are reserved for more expensive items, such as fridges, TVs and other home appliances. In other words, the higher the RRP, the more of a discount we expect to see.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.