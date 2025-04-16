OpenAI just launched new GPT 4.1 model ahead of GPT 5 — here’s what it can do

News
By published

GPT-4.1 is all about coding

ChatGPT logo on phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AI models seem to be dropping left, right and center right now, with the latest coming from OpenAI. No, they haven’t finally released GPT-5, instead, they’ve complicated the naming system even further with the release of GPT-4.1.

In fact, there are actually three new versions: GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 Nano. However, for most people, these models won’t be particularly helpful, with OpenAI stating they excel in coding abilities.

The GPT-4.1 series won’t be available via ChatGPT but instead via OpenAI’s API system (a platform for making AI products through OpenAI).

These models have a 1-million-token context window. This means they can absorb roughly 750,000 words (more than all of the Lord of the Rings books and the Hobbit put together).

OpenAI, along with its competitors like Google and Anthropic, is building two kinds of models right now. On one side are the consumer versions, like ChatGPT and Gemini, and on the other are programming and reasoning models built with more power and the ability to take on more complex challenges.

What does this mean for the average person?

This side of OpenAI’s market is pretty niche in terms of who will be using the models. Coders and researchers will be making full use of the GPT-4.1 series, looking to these models to better understand the inner workings of AI and using its brains to accomplish complex coding tasks.

However, while this won’t directly affect most of us, it does show the development being made by OpenAI. Most noticeably, the ability for its models to take in large amounts of contextual data with higher token limits.

These are also some of OpenAI’s fastest models to date, showing the potential for faster models in the future, even when dealing with more complex tasks.

Where is GPT-5?

Sam Altman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OpenAI has, for a long time now, been promising the release of GPT-5. This would be the next powerhouse behind ChatGPT and in theory, the biggest update OpenAI has released in a very long time.

Addressing the mess that is their naming system recently, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI stated on X “How about we fix our model naming by this summer and everyone gets a few more months to make fun of us (which we very much deserve) until then?”

Aside from accepting the name blame here, it seems Altman is hinting towards a move forward for naming, or in other words, the start of GPT-5.

This would line up well with previous hints toward release dates, and as long as there are no delays or surprises, we may see the launch of GPT-5 in the next couple of months.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 125 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$574.90
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
3
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
4
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
5
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Dell XPS 13
6
Dell XPS 13 Touch
Dell
View
Dell XPS 13
7
Dell - XPS 13 – 13.4” FHD+...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Dell XPS 13 7390
(Silver)
8
Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3"...
Staples
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
9
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
10
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Show more
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

Alex aims to make the complicated uncomplicated, cutting out the complexities to focus on what is exciting.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.