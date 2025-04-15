Google rolls out Google Photos extension for Gemini — here’s what it can do

Google has started the rollout of the Google Photos extension to Google Gemini, giving the AI access to your images.

As reported by 9to5 Google, allowing Gemini to access Google Photos offers a few new and interesting features, some of which were shown when the feature was originally previewed last month. Users can use Gemini to quickly find backed-up images and videos using several different criteria.

These include asking Gemini to search using the face groups and relationships you've saved, or even the date the image was taken. Gemini can also use your current conversation on the Gemini mobile app to narrow down the image you're looking for even more.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

Google's AI can also cull information from the saved images and videos. For instance, you could ask it to list what themes you have used for previous friends' birthdays or what meals you had during a holiday. The AI would then scan through your library and present the relevant information.

When Google Gemini presents the images or albums, you can tap them to open a larger version in Google Photos. It is also possible to drag and drop an image from the Gemini on-screen overlay into another app, one at a time.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is relatively easy to activate the feature, but it can be a bit confusing to find the right option at first. Users need to tap the top right corner profile menu. From there, you only need to find the Apps section, followed by Media, and then select Google Photos.

However, it is worth noting that the rollout is not global yet, with the extension being released “gradually to a select group of invited users.” So far, only devices in the United States appear to have access at the time of writing.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

This isn't the only photo-based improvement coming to Google Gemini, as Google recently rolled out a major update to Gemini Live with features called Gemini Live Video and screen sharing. These new additions allow you to ask Gemini questions using your camera, in a similar manner to Apple's Visual Intelligence.

All of this adds to Google Gemini's already impressive toolbox, including Gemini's Deep Research feature that makes understanding complex topics effortless. Not only that, Google is reportedly looking to introduce an AI upgrade for Google Calendar via Google Gemini.

Google's push to make Gemini an apparent hub for all the other apps is an interesting one, and puts even more pressure on Apple, which is still struggling with Siri 2. As such, we can't wait for the next Google I/O, which will likely include other new features for Gemini.