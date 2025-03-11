Google Calendar is about to get a Gemini AI upgrade, and it makes more sense than you'd think

Artificial intelligence features are arriving for just about anything you can think of, and Google has the advantage of having a huge audience with which to roll out its AI features.

Shortly after debuting its new 'AI Mode' for Search, the tech giant has promised that its powerful Gemini model will arrive for Google Calendar in the coming months.

Available in the Workspace Labs program, Google announced that users will be able to use the AI assistant to create events, check their schedule, or recall event details.

How Gemini works with Google Calendar

Google's Gemini Assistant for Calendar is only available on the desktop version of the Google Calendar at present, with the Gemini icon next to "grid" app selection tool in the top-right corner of the screen.

Clicking it will bring up a series of prompts, including creating a meeting, identifying when the next event in your calendar is, or even adding commuting time.

You can also input your own prompt, with conversation history lost once you close and reopen the app, you refresh your browser, or your computer goes offline.

(Image credit: Google)

Users can give feedback on the prompts and events created by Gemini to help make them more useful in future, with the idea being to skip the day-to-day scanning for meetings we all go through.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Users can ask how many meetings they have next week, when their next meeting is, or how long a meeting is. It can differentiate between event types, too, letting you know when your next medical appointment is when you ask.

To check out the features, you'll need to sign up to Google Workspace Labs, which you can do here.