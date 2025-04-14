Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra owners reporting mysterious camera shaking issue — what you need to know
Unfortunately it doesn't seem like there's an easy fix
Few phones are released without some kind of teething problem. But the more popular the phone, the more people are going to be affected by the issue. Sadly a number of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra users have reported the 50MP ultrawide camera is shaking during use.
These reports come from Reddit, X and Samsung’s own community forum, so it seems to be relatively widespread.
Apparently when trying to use the ultrawide camera, the lens starts shaking, vibrating and “making stuttering noises”. A problem that’s actually visible on the phone screen.
Problems with the camera from r/S25Ultra
One Reddit user posted a video of this in action, pointing out that it happens every time the magnification dips below the default 1x. It looks pretty bad, and if that were happening to my phone I’d be pretty upset about it.
Especially when you remember that this isn’t just an issue with the camera app. One Samsung Community Forum user posted a picture taken from the shaky lens, and it came out looking a little trippy. Which is great if you want a cool effect, but it’s the last thing you want when you need to take a photo that isn’t half blurry.
What’s causing this problem?
SamMobile speculates that it could be an issue with the ultrawide lens’s autofocus. Since these issues are usually related to optical image stabilization, and the S25 Ultra’s ultrawide lens doesn’t have OIS, there aren’t many other possibilities.
The consensus seems to be that this is a hardware issue, with various users pointing out they suffered similar problems with older Samsung phones — including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra and even the Galaxy Note 10.
The poster who recorded the video revealed in the comments that Samsung also confirmed it was a hardware issue. Apparently they then replaced the cameras, and now everything is working perfectly. This is despite at least one person claiming the problem only started after installing a software update.
So if this problem has happened to you, you should get in contact with Samsung and have them make the fix for you.
Considering the S25 Ultra has only been out for a couple of months, this should all be covered by the standard 12 month warranty.
