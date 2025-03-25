Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power

News
By published

Currently available to Gemini Advanced subscribers

Gemini screenshot image
(Image credit: Google)

Google has unveiled Gemini 2.5, the tech giant’s most advanced AI model to date. Capable of enhanced reasoning, coding proficiency and multimodal functionalities, the latest model is said to be able to analyze complex information, incorporate contextual nuances and draw logical conclusions with unprecedented accuracy.

According to Google's official blog, the model's latest improvements are achieved by combining a significantly enhanced base model with improved post-training techniques.

Gemini 2.5 reportedly leads in math and science benchmarks, scoring 18.8% on Humanity’s Last Exam, a dataset designed to assess AI’s ability to handle complex knowledge-based questions. For comparison, OpenAI's deep research model can complete 26% of Humanity's Last Exam.

Superior coding performance

Gemini Code Assist gif

(Image credit: Gemini)

In the realm of coding, Gemini 2.5 is said to demonstrate remarkable proficiency.
This is good news for the average user or non-developers. Because the model excels at creating visually compelling web applications and agentic code applications, as well as code transformation and editing, users don't need advanced skills themselves.

For instance, on SWE-Bench Verified, a human-validated subset of SWE-bench that more reliably evaluates AI models' ability to solve real-world software issues. the industry standard for agentic code evaluations, Gemini 2.5 Pro scores 63.8% with a custom agent setup.

As of January 2025, no model had yet crossed 50% completion on SWE-bench Verified, though the updated Claude 3.5 Sonnet is at 49%.

Multimodal and extended context understanding

Gemini header with features

(Image credit: Google)

Gemini 2.5 is designed to comprehend vast amounts of data and handle complex problems across various information sources, including text, audio, images, video, and even code repositories.

The model features native multimodality and supports a context window of up to 1 million tokens, with Google planning to extend this to 2 million tokens in the near future, though an exact timeline has not been disclosed.

Tokens and context windows

Tokens and context windows are two concepts that are essential to understand when it comes to how AI processes and generates language.

So, what is a token? A token is the smallest unit of data that an AI model processes. Depending on the model's design, a token can represent something as simple as an individual word or single character. It could also be a segement of a word or punctuation marks.

For example, the sentence "The cat jumped over the fence and disappeared quickly." is tokenized into 12 tokens. This breakdown allows the AI to analyze and generate text effectively.

Implications of a 2 million token context window

A context window refers to the amount of information an AI model can process at one time. You can think of it as the model's short-term memory, encompassing the sequence of tokens the AI considers when generating a response. The size of the context window determines how much prior information the model can utilize to produce coherent and contextually relevant outputs. ​

For instance, using the earlier sentence: "The cat jumped over the fence and disappeared quickly." If an AI model has a context window limited to 5 tokens, it would only process the last part of the input.

Therefore, if you were to ask the "Who jumoped over the fence and disappeared quickly?" the model might not correctly identify "The cat" as the subject because it lacks access to the initial portion of the sentence.​

If Google increases the context window of Gemini 2.5 to 2 million tokens. This expansive capacity enables the model to consider and retain a vast amount of information when generating responses.

Essentially, the larger the context window, the greater abilitiy for the model to process extensive prompts, resulting in outputs that are more consistent, relevant, and useful. ​

For comparison, the combined word count of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy is around 500,000 words. This means you could provide the entire trilogy—as context to Gemini 2.5 Pro and that would only be just 1 million tokens.

Availability and future outlook

The Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental model is now accessible in Google AI Studio and within the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced subscribers. The release of Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental gives subscribers paying $20 per month broader usage with higher rate limits for production-scale applications.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 113 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
8
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
10
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Show more
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gemini 2
Google Gemini 2.0 is now free for users — here’s how to access it now
AI Mode of google search
Google launches 'AI Mode' for search — here's how to try it now
Gemini logo
7 ways I use Gemini Advanced — and why I think it's worth it
Gemini Live
Gemini Live major upgrade just revealed by Google
Google Gemini and a pair of robotic hands
Google is putting it's Gemini 2.0 AI into robots — here's how it's going
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google is giving away Gemini's best paid features for free — here's the tools you can try now
Latest in AI
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
A nervous woman looking at her phone
Is ChatGPT making us lonely? MIT/OpenAI study reveals possible link
AI in man&#039;s hand
AI
AI Madness faceoff logo
I just tested Grok vs. DeepSeek with 7 prompts — here's the winner
ChatGPT on iPhone
ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage
Latest in News
Gemini screenshot image
Google unveils Gemini 2.5 — claims AI breakthrough with enhanced reasoning and multimodal power
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
More about ai
nyc spring day AI image

OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
A nervous woman looking at her phone

Is ChatGPT making us lonely? MIT/OpenAI study reveals possible link
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design just teased in new cases leak — and the outer display is huge
nyc spring day AI image
OpenAI just unveiled enhanced image generator within ChatGPT-4o — here's what you can do now
WWDC logo on yellow background
Apple WWDC 2025 date set for June 9 — iOS 19, Apple Intelligence and more expected
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 cover display
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know
(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now
&quot;The &quot;Alone Australia&quot; season 3 line-up: (Left to right) Eva, Matt, Corinne, Shay, Karla, Ben, Yonke, Tom, Muzza, Ceilidh
How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 online — stream survival reality show from anywhere
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — industry insider just tipped release month and launch plans
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
How to watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025: live streaming, schedule, what TV channel?
Disney Plus logo
Disney Plus upgrade just fixed one of my biggest problems with the home page
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
5 best Netflix movies in March you haven't watched yet