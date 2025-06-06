Gemini now rivals ChatGPT in another key feature — here's how to schedule AI tasks

Google’s Gemini app is evolving to become more proactive.

Starting today, some Gemini users can take advantage of a new feature called "Scheduled Actions" which lets the AI assistant handle recurring or time-specific tasks automatically.

Announced during Google I/O and now rolling out to both Android and iOS users, Scheduled Actions allows users to tell Gemini exactly what you want it to do and when.



Now, whether it’s a weekly blog brainstorm, a daily news digest or a one-time event reminder, Gemini can take care of it without you having to ask twice.

What are scheduled actions?

Similar to ChatGPT's Tasks, Scheduled Actions let you automate prompts withinthe Gemini app. You can say things like:

“Send me a calendar and email summary every weekday at 8 a.m.”

“Give me 5 blog post ideas every Sunday.”

“Remind me on Tuesday about my 2 p.m. dentist appointment.”

Once you set a recurring task, you can manage it anytime from the Scheduled Actions page in the Gemini settings menu.

This puts Gemini in closer competition with ChatGPT’s memory and third-party integrations, offering a more personalized and hands-off experience that Google says will help users “stay informed, inspired and on track.”

How does this compare to ChatGPT?

ChatGPT Tasks lets users schedule everything from daily reminders to appointments within the ChatGPT app. The reminder is then sent in the app as well as via email.



But what makes Gemini's new Scheduled Actions competitive is that it is built directly into the app and works within the Google ecosystem, letting users automate recurring prompts and get proactive updates without workarounds or leaving Google Workspace.



This could be a game-changer for those who regularly use Gmail, Google Docs and more.

Availability

If you aren't seeing the Scheduled Tasks page yet, it's because not everyone has access to it immediately.

The feature is rolling out now for users with a Google AI Premium subscription or qualifying Google Workspace business or education plan.

That means users on lower tiers might need to stick to ChatGPT Tasks for now; you won't see the Scheduled Actions option yet.

However, knowing how Google often gives away some of their best features for free, I can only assume that the rest of us won't be waiting long to give it a try.

Why it matters

Gemini has evolved quickly with new live conversation features, video generation options and deeper Google app integration. This latest feature sounds promising and one users have wanted for a while: true automation without needing third-party tools or scripting.

Scheduled Actions essentially turns Gemini into a personal AI scheduler that does more than respond to prompts and remembers to actually act on them for you, underscoring that we are that much closer to autonomous AI.

If you’ve ever wanted your AI assistant to be a little more like a real assistant, this is a big step in the right direction—as long as you have the right monthly subscription.