Google Gemini just made it easy to remove watermarks from AI images — here’s how to do it

Google is giving Gemini users more control over how their AI-generated images, videos and music look when they leave the app.

A new Media Watermark setting allows users to turn off the visible watermark Google normally adds to content created with its AI models. That includes images generated with Nano Banana, videos made with Omni and music from Lyria.

The setting is rolling out now across Gemini and Google’s Flow filmmaking tool. Google Search will get the same option later.

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For anyone using Gemini to create a presentation, mockup or social media post, this could be a welcome change. The small Gemini sparkle may clearly identify an AI-generated image, but it can also be glaring in a presentation.

Turning it off gives you a cleaner file without requiring you to crop the image or open it in an editor. It does not, however, remove every sign that the content was generated by Google AI.

Google says this approach gives creators more control over the appearance of their work while keeping machine-readable transparency measures in place.

The visible watermark is optional, not the invisible one

While the visible watermark can be removed, the invisible one remains. Google will continue embedding its invisible SynthID watermark and C2PA Content Credentials metadata in generated files. Those signals remain whether the visible mark is switched on or off.

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SynthID is designed to identify content created using Google’s AI models without changing how the image, video or audio looks or sounds. C2PA metadata can carry information about where a file originated and how it was created or edited.

This means removing the Gemini sparkle doesn’t make the content untraceable. Someone can still upload supported media to Gemini and ask whether it was created with Google AI. Google also uses tools including “About this image,” Lens and AI Mode to surface available provenance information.

How to turn off visible watermarks in Gemini

(Image credit: Future)

The setting applies to content you create after changing it. It does not automatically remove the mark from files you have already downloaded.

Open the Gemini app or visit Gemini on the web.

Select your profile picture or account menu.

Open Settings.

Select Media Watermark.

Switch the visible watermark setting off.

Generate and download a new image, video or music file.

If Media Watermark does not appear in your settings yet, the rollout may not have reached your account. Google says the feature is arriving over several days.

How to turn off visible watermarks in Google Flow

(Image credit: Future)

Flow uses a slightly different menu:

Open Google Flow.

Select your profile picture.

Find Visible watermarking in the drop-down menu.

Turn the toggle off before creating your next image or video.

Google’s Flow support page says visible watermarks are applied automatically in India, South Korea and Vietnam, so users in those countries may not be able to remove them.

The takeaway

Visible AI watermarks are useful when people encounter a realistic image or video without any context. They’re less useful when the content is clearly an illustration, a creative asset or part of a larger project in which the mark becomes a distraction.

Until now, users who wanted a clean result often cropped the watermark out or removed it with editing software. Making the mark optional acknowledges what people were already doing while preserving the less intrusive provenance signals underneath.

The new setting doesn’t eliminate the need to disclose AI-generated or substantially altered media where a platform requires it. YouTube, for example, asks creators to label realistic content that depicts a person, place or event doing something that did not actually happen.

For everyday creative work, though, Gemini users can now download a clean-looking result without paying for another editing tool or cutting off part of the image. Just remember that turning off the sparkle changes what people can see. It doesn’t remove the AI provenance attached to the file.

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