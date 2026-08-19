5 features that give Claude the edge over ChatGPT

ChatGPT now has Projects, Skills and Computer Use just like Claude. Canvas, one of my very favorite features, can render interactive React and HTML, like Claude too. Several features that once made Claude very unique are no longer exclusive to Anthropic’s chatbot.



However, there are differences that haven't disappeared and in fact, have gotten even more specific. Claude can reach into parts of my phone that ChatGPT cannot, and it gives me more control over what happens to my personal context. Its Artifacts have also moved well beyond simple code previews.



And while I still use ChatGPT, here are five things that it just can't replicate yet that still make Claude stand out.

1. Claude can work with native apps on my iPhone

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ChatGPT can connect to services including Gmail and Google Calendar, but it doesn’t have the same access to the apps built into my iPhone.

Claude can prepare a message actually in Messages, draft an email in Mail, create an event in Apple Calendar, add something to Reminders or send a location to Maps. The AI assistant presents an action for me to review first, and iOS hands it to the appropriate app.

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That makes the feature feel like a natural extension of a conversation. I can ask Claude to turn plans we just discussed into a calendar event without opening another app and entering everything again.

The feature works across Claude’s plans, according to Anthropic’s iOS documentationand Android users get an even broader set of controls. Claude can work with messaging, email, calendars and maps while also setting alarms and timers through supported Android apps.

ChatGPT has become far more capable at taking actions, particularly through its connected apps and Work mode, but it still doesn’t offer this kind of direct integration with Apple’s everyday system apps.

2. Claude can import what another AI remembers about me

(Image credit: Future)

Starting over with a new chatbot can be surprisingly annoying. When you start fresh, the assistant doesn’t know how you work, what you’re interested in or how you prefer it to answer. All of the context built up over months stays behind with the old service.

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Claude now offers a built-in way to bring some of it with you. You first ask the other assistant to produce a summary of what it remembers, review that information and remove anything you don’t want to move, then paste it into Claude’s memory-import flow.

Anthropic even provides a prompt for extracting that context and lets you view or export Claude’s memory if you decide to leave later.

Although you can view and edit saved memories within ChatGPT, it doesn’t provide a comparable memory-import tool that turns context from another assistant into ChatGPT memories.

You could recreate some of this manually through custom instructions, but that isn’t the same as having a dedicated migration flow. Claude is currently making it easier to arrive with your history and leave with it again.

3. Claude’s Incognito chats can still know who I am

(Image credit: Anthropic/Claude)

Sometimes I want a conversation to disappear from my history without making the assistant forget everything useful about me. Unlike other chatbots, Claude’s Incognito mode allows that separation. The conversation isn’t added to my chat history, but Claude can still use my profile information, preferences and memory while answering. I can have a temporary conversation without giving up the personalization I normally rely on.

ChatGPT’s Temporary Chat takes a different approach. OpenAI describes it as a blank slate: ChatGPT doesn’t access or create memories, although it will continue to follow any custom instructions I have enabled.

There are reasonable privacy arguments for both designs. ChatGPT’s approach provides a cleaner break from previous conversations. Claude’s is more convenient when I want a chat to remain out of my history but still want the assistant to understand my usual preferences.

(Image credit: Future)

ChatGPT Canvas and Claude Artifacts can both turn a prompt into an interactive page. Either assistant can build a calculator, visualization or small browser game and let me use it alongside the conversation.

Claude’s Live Artifacts go a step further though. In Claude Cowork, I can create a persistent dashboard that draws from connected apps and local files. When I reopen it, the Artifact can retrieve current information instead of showing the same data that was available when it was created.

That could be a project tracker built from Asana and Linear, a morning page showing calendar events and unread message or a dashboard that checks a folder containing regularly updated reports. Claude saves it in the Artifacts area, keeps a version history and lets me return to it without digging through the original chat.

Live Artifacts currently require a paid Claude plan and the desktop app. They are also different from ordinary Claude Artifacts, which remain available on the web and mobile.

ChatGPT Canvas can render an interactive interface, and ChatGPT can retrieve information from connected apps during a conversation. It does not currently turn a Canvas into a persistent dashboard that refreshes itself from those sources whenever I open it.

5. Claude can put AI inside an Artifact without an API key

(Image credit: Future)

This may be the most interesting difference because it changes what a non-developer can build.

Claude can create an Artifact with Claude itself built into the experience. That could be an interactive tutor, a writing coach, a quiz that adapts to each answer or a tool that analyzes information entered by the user.

Normally, publishing an AI app means setting up an API account, protecting a key, deploying a backend and paying for every request. Claude handles that infrastructure for an AI-powered Artifact. People sign in with their own Claude accounts, and the usage counts against their subscriptions rather than the creator receiving the bill.

Claude Artifacts can also use persistent storage, allowing an app to remember text-based information between sessions. Depending on how the creator configures it, that data can be private to each user or shared across everyone using the Artifact. Paid users can connect Artifacts to outside services through MCP as well.

ChatGPT can write the code for an AI app, and OpenAI gives developers tools for building one. But, OpenAI's feature doesn’t currently offer the same one-step path from a conversation to a hosted, AI-powered app that other people can immediately use without an API key.

Bottom line

ChatGPT has caught up with Claude in several areas, but it still can’t do everything on this list. It's why I regularly use multiple chatbots within my AI stack.

AI assistants can do very similar things, but their unique features make them an asset, especially when added to other AI assistants. For that reason, I’m not replacing ChatGPT with Claude. I use both every day, and each one is better suited to different jobs. But when I need one of these five features, Claude is the only one that can do it.

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