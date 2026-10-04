I used Meta Muse as an AI house manager for my family of five — here’s what happened

My calendar used to live in my phone, on the fridge, in a chat with my husband, on a variety of sticky notes in my office, in my head ... you get the idea. With three kids juggling soccer games, tournaments, therapy appointments, dentist appointments, playdates, spirit weeks and teacher conferences, alongside my own deadlines, I needed one system that everyone could check without asking me first.

I told Meta Muse exactly what a normal week looks like and then asked for a simple web app my whole family could use without a tutorial. I described the chaos in plain language, named the things that kept slipping and asked for a Today view that answers the only question that matters on a busy school morning when I'm already ten minutes behind.

An on-the-go household manager

(Image credit: Future)

What came back was a household manager with a shared family calendar, chores and routines tied to individual profiles, a grocery list anyone can update from the store, seven-day meal planning and reminders that surface before things go sideways. Every soccer game, dentist appointment, and birthday lives in the same place as the dinner plan and the chore rotation, and each item can be tagged to the person responsible so there is no confusion about whose turn it is.



And, because it's in the Meta App, I can take it with me on my phone or use on my laptop. Everything stays connected and updated.



Unlike using Alexa+ or simply a Google calendar, what made the Meta manager stick was that it cut down the number of times I get asked the same question. The Today view replaced what Alexa sometimes remembers or forgets depending on which profile is working and the Muse shared calendar isn't through a third-party app. Since everything is in one place, it ended double-booking and anyone in the family (or extended family) can open it.



Extras, like the grocery list and chores, make it a one-stop-shop to keep the family organized. Because everyone adds to the same list instead of texting separately, it avoids confusion. Plus, any time I get new information, whether it's a text about a Halloween party or a change in location of a soccer tournament, I just tell Muse and it updates the calendar immediately.

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How to try it

(Image credit: Future)

Start by downloading the Meta Muse app from the Apple or Google store. From there, simply describe your household the way you would brief a babysitter, covering who lives there, the weekly chaos, and whatever keeps slipping through the cracks. The good news is, because Muse has memory, you will only have to do this once.



From there, ask for the Today view first, since that is the screen your family will open every morning, then add the shared calendar, chores tied to individual profiles, the grocery list, and the meal plan, keeping each request specific enough that Muse has something real to build.

Live with the first version for three days and write down everything that annoyed you, then hand that list back to Muse, because the second pass is where a generic app turns into yours.

Finally, add your family as profiles, move your real events onto the calendar, and delete anything nobody touched, since the whole thing only works if it stays simpler than the mess it replaced.

The takeaway

AI agents do so much more than a typical chatbot, especially when it comes to handling the boring stuff. And with the Meta app right on your phone, you can not only build what you need, but update and personalize at any time.



By simply describing what you want in the same way you would tell a friend, Muse gets to work. My household manager may look different than yours, and it should, because when you ask Muse to customize what you want, you get something tailored to your needs instead of contorting your life around a generic template.



Give it a try and let me know what you think in the comments.

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