Gemini image generation just tipped for a major upgrade — here’s what’s coming

News
By
published

16:9 and more are on the Gemini horizon

Google Gemini generated image
(Image credit: Google Gemini)

Code found in a recent beta hints that Google is working to fix one of the most annoying parts of using Gemini's Imagen 3 image generation.

Google Gemini only recently got the ability to create images, and the results are pretty impressive. However, one continuing complaint about Gemini is that it only generates square images.

Currently, Gemini's images are all formatted in a 1:1 ratio, and the only way to change this is to crop the image yourself. However, Android Authority has found code lines that hint this may be changing.

In a recent report, there were lines of code discovered in the 15.41.34.29.arm64 beta of the Google app that reveals some in-development settings, including being able to select from several different sizes. According to the report, we'll be able to resize the image to the most common ratio options, including 16:9.

It's worth noting that these settings don't simply crop the original image, instead, Gemini goes back to the original image and adds to it to fill the new space. You can even resize the image again and keep the same expanded environment, just with a shrunken picture subject.

Gemini AI new size options for AI images

(Image credit: Android Authority)

One thing to note is that the current Imagen model is free with Google Gemini, but the basic version can't create humans, portraits or faces. If you want to generate those kinds of images then you will need to invest in Gemini Advanced, which you can try for one month free. An added bonus is that Gemini saves its images as a jpg, unlike ChatGPT.

There's been a fair bit of news regarding Gemini recently, one of the biggest was the release of Gemini Live to all compatible Android devices. Gemini Live stands out from other AI by being able to hold continued conversations with users, which helps to make it feel more natural. Added to this is the new look for the Gemini app which has streamlined the user experience tremendously.

This change will be one that will make a lot of users happy, and improve the experience of using Gemini on one of the best Android phones.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 229 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
4
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Google Pixel 8
5
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Refurbished
OnePlus 12
(Refurbished 512GB Black)
Our Review
6
OnePlus 12 512GB - Black -...
Back Market (US)
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8
(256GB)
8
Pixel 8 Rose 256GB (Fi)
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
10
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 