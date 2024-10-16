One of the best Android 15 Beta features hasn’t appeared yet — here’s why

Android 15 has officially been released to the public, but one feature from the beta appears to be missing.

During the Android 15 beta, one available feature was a battery charging limit that allowed phones to stop charging when they reached 80% capacity. However, the feature does not seem present in the current public release of Android 15. And it's likely intentional.

Redditor JMPesce noted on the GooglePixel subreddit (via Android Authority) that the battery throttling feature appeared in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta, rather than the standard beta. This is important because QPR (quarterly platform release) updates are minor updates that arrive approximately once every three months after the initial release. So in this case, the battery charging limit will likely appear in December with Android 15 QPR 1, considering the similar timelines between Android 14's release in October and the QPR1 release in December.

(Image credit: Future)

While the battery feature is missing, there are still a good number of features coming with vanilla Android 15. Firstly, the addition of Private Space will make a lot of users very happy as they finally have a secure place to store sensitive apps. There's also increased support for satellite connectivity on Android devices other than the Pixel 9, which got the feature earlier this year.

Outside of Android 15, Google has also introduced several new AI-backed security features for devices running Android 10 and above. These include new ways to block your phone, track the device and ways to register and block any thief that tries to wipe the phone or access private data. All of these follow the recent news that Google has made the Pixel 9 virtually impenetrable to hackers, meaning owners should feel safer than ever

Currently, Android 15 is available for Pixel phones only, since these are Google's own devices. But expect Android 15 to arrive on other compatible Android devices in the coming weeks as the manufacturers combine the new Android version with their specific OS skins.

