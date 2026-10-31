7 ways to use ChatGPT to shop smarter — and the prompts to help you save

2026 has felt like it’s been in fast-forward mode all year long. Once everyone dumps their Halloween costumes and buys all the leftover candy from the local pharmacy on sale, we’ll be carving turkeys and opening Christmas presents before we know it.

Speaking of presents, there’s going to be that annual trend of shopping for you and loved ones coming up real soon. And with the advent of AI, a lot of people will be referring to their preferred chatbots to help them make smart shopping decisions. I’ve gotten accustomed to asking ChatGPT to help me do just that by highlighting the finest products, checking if the deals attached to them are actually good or not, comparing two products I’m deciding between and more.

For the folks reading this right now who regularly find themselves with a credit card in one hand and the other on your keyboard, allow me to send forth these tips that’ll help you shop smarter.

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By working with ChatGPT to do some proper research with the following prompts in tow, you’ll quickly realize just how helpful OpenAI’s chatbot can be when the time arrives to make another online purchase.

1. Find the best product that fits within your budget

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I’m a hardcore gamer, so I’m always in the market for the best headsets, arcade sticks and third-party controllers whenever one of the ones I own stops working.

Plus, I’m usually on the lookout for additional bookcases and video game storage stand towers. ChatGPT comes in handy whenever I get the urge to buy one of those types of products and find the best options while also keeping my budget in mind. For everyone else, this method and the prompt that goes right along with it should help you discover whatever you’re looking for at the most approachable price:

I'm looking to buy [product type] for [intended use]. My maximum budget is [$X]. My top three priorities are [priorities]. Recommend five options, explain the pros and cons of each, identify the best value for money, and tell me which features aren't worth paying extra for. Use current sources where possible and link to the evidence.

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2. Compare two or more products to see which one is worth getting

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Weighing your options before you finally click the “Buy” button is a common practice for many. ChatGPT also plays the part of a great decision-maker as it looks up all the crucial factors that will help sway your final buying decision. The following prompts work exceptionally well when you’re looking to choose between some high-value tech, such as laptops, headphones, TVs or kitchen appliances:

Compare [Product A] and [Product B] for my needs: [describe how I'll use them]. Build a side-by-side comparison of performance, durability, ease of use, warranty, running costs and price. Highlight the meaningful differences, flag any trade-offs, and recommend one based on my priorities. Verify specifications against manufacturer sources.

3. Check whether a deal is actually a deal worth spending on

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4. Look up customer reviews for red and green flags

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For pieces of hardware, I love to go digging in the customer reviews section to look for the bad ones.

Those five-star reviews are fine and all, but I’m more open to checking out those reviews that are 3 stars and lower. The people who hand out those reviews with paragraphs of valid criticisms always make me weigh my options even more when choosing what new piece of tech to add to my room next. ChatGPT can go beyond star ratings and tap into the following prompt to find the most recurring complaints from customers, the failure points that come up the most and issues that pop up the most after weeks or months of use:

Research customer feedback for [product]. Find recurring positive and negative themes across independent reviews and customer discussions. Pay particular attention to durability, reliability, misleading product descriptions, customer service and problems that emerge over time. Separate verified findings from anecdotal reports, cite the original sources, and tell me what I should investigate before buying.

5. Find cheaper alternatives that are just as good as their more expensive counterparts

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Me and everyone in my household is quick to spot the seemingly perfect product they’ve been searching for, then spending a few minutes looking up cheaper alternatives that are just as good (or even better, in some rare cases!) than the one they originally found.

This year, I’ve gotten better at doing that practice by leaving that lofty task to ChatGPT. The following prompt has come in handy more times than I can count whenever I’m in the market for a product that has a wealth of alternative options that can deliver the same features I need:

I'm considering buying [product] for [$X]. Find five cheaper alternatives that offer the most important features I need: [list features]. Explain what I'd gain and lose with each option, flag any compromises in quality or reliability, and identify the least expensive option you'd confidently recommend. Check current prices and link to reliable sources.

6. Calculate the true cost of ownership over time

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Purchasing expensive tech that comes with a whole bunch of extra expenses has become the bane of people’s existence.

Cameras, printers, scanners, gaming PCs and a whole bunch of other products fall right into the item category I’m talking about. With all that in mind, it’s definitely worth tagging ChatGPT in with the following prompt to get a good read on the additional costs that may come with your next hardware purchase (accessories, replacement parts, subscriptions, consumables and repairs come to mind):

Calculate the estimated total cost of owning [product] for three years. Include the purchase price, essential accessories, subscriptions, maintenance, consumables, replacement parts and likely energy costs where relevant. Compare it with [alternative product] and show the assumptions behind each estimate. Identify any recurring fees or hidden costs I should check before purchasing.

7. Challenge yourself on whether or not you need to buy a product at all

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Instead of acting like an impulse shopper, you’re much better off weighing your options and deciding if you truly need the product you’re so close to purchasing on a whim.

ChatGPT can step up as your reliable shopping adviser by providing you with all the information you need to make a smart buying decision. I’ve used the following prompt on several occasions and had ChatGPT prevent me from buying random kitchen gadgets that only perform a single action (the “jack-of-all-trades” kitchen appliances are the ones I ended up going for):

I'm thinking about buying [product] for [$X] because [reason]. Act as a skeptical but fair purchasing adviser. Ask me up to five questions to establish whether I really need it. Then evaluate whether I should buy it, wait 30 days, buy a cheaper alternative, repair or reuse something I already own, or skip it entirely. Consider how often I'll use it, what problem it solves, and the opportunity cost of spending the money. Don't automatically encourage me to buy.

Final thoughts

This upcoming holiday season is going to send you to every digital storefront imaginable and may push you to make some unwise purchases. Having ChatGPT at the ready to assist you in finding the best products, finding the best deals and even talking you out of making a purchase altogether is essential in this day and age of AI assistants.

Keep in mind that ChatGPT can still generate incorrect information, as prices, product specifications and reviews can change on a dime. So it’s worth using ChatGPT’s data and doing your own research to get the biggest online shopping wins possible.

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