Google Gemini update just dropped with a game-changing memory feature — here's what it can do now

Google announced that starting today, users of the Google One AI Premium Plan can teach Gemini AI their interests and preferences, enabling the AI to offer more relevant and tailored responses. Whether it’s professional goals, hobbies, or life ambitions, whatever you choose to share with Gemini, the chatbot will adapt and align its behavior to your needs.

Similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, one of Gemini's biggest competitors, users can share and manage their saved information either through natural conversations or via the newly introduced "Saved Info" page. This page provides tools to view, edit, or delete shared data, giving users full control over their input and how Gemini uses it.



Although Gemini is not perfect, like any AI platform, transparency is key. This important component, which Google is working towards with this update, will notify users when it utilizes its saved information to tailor its responses. This feature aims to enhance efficiency and creativity by eliminating repetitive explanations while providing more consistent and predictable interactions.



The latest feature from Gemini, which is one of the best AI chatbots is particularly useful for writers, developers, students, and anyone who relies on AI to streamline workflows. Currently available in English, this personalized experience is exclusive to Gemini Advanced as part of the Google One AI Premium Plan.



This update, along with the news about the standalone Gemini app for iPhone that dropped last week, allows users to generate images, retrieve information, and solve real-world problems with new levels of efficiency.

This latest update highlights Google’s focus on the user experience by delivering personalization on desktop and mobile. Users can expect Gemini to suit their specific needs, making interactions more intuitive and effective. This feature reduces the friction of repetitive explanations and opens up possibilities for more streamlined conversations.



Customized responses from Gemini Advanced and the Gemini app’s seamless integration with the iPhone highlight Google's attempt to push further boundaries of what AI can do and its commitment to advancing personalization and accessibility.

