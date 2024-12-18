You can now call or text 1-800-ChatGPT for free — everything you need to know

The “12 Days of OpenAI” has given us several new updates to ChatGPT, but today’s announcement felt like an entirely different gift completely. Today, OpenAI introduced a new feature allowing users to access ChatGPT via phone calls and text messages.

By dialing 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478), U.S. users can engage in voice conversations with the AI, receiving up to 15 minutes of free access per month. Additionally, global users can interact with ChatGPT through WhatsApp.



The team demonstrated that 1-800-CHATGPT works on any phone and even brought out an old school rotary phone to convince us. But if you're wondering why you might need to call ChatGPT, like I was, the team gave a demo explaining the purpose. Perhaps you’re driving by a landmark you don’t recognize or need to translate from Spanish to English and don’t have an interpreter with you. Now, you can pick up your phone and call the chatbot for answers.

But even more than that, the introduction of phone-based access to ChatGPT signifies a shift towards more user-friendly AI interactions, catering to individuals who may prefer traditional communication methods over web-based platforms. From grandparents to users with disabilities, OpenAI is ensuring that everyone has access to OpenAI. This move is expected to enhance user engagement and broaden the demographic reach of AI technology.

By offering multiple avenues for interaction, including phone calls, text messages, and integrations with existing platforms, OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a versatile tool for everyday use. For instance, Apple has incorporated ChatGPT into its devices with the latest iOS update, enabling Siri to utilize the chatbot’s capabilities for user queries on photos, documents, and creating written content.

Looking ahead

This development is part of OpenAI's goal of making AI more approachable by integrating it into familiar communication channels. The phone service utilizes OpenAI's Realtime API, while the WhatsApp functionality employs GPT-4o mini through the WhatsApp API. The members of the OpenAI team stated that calls to 1-800-CHATGPT will not be used to train large language models, addressing potential privacy concerns.



As AI continues to expand and evolve, initiatives like these from OpenAI are crucial in bridging the gap between advanced technology and everyday users, ensuring that the benefits of AI are widely accessible and easily integrated into daily life. There are just two more days left of the ’12 Days of OpenAI’ so it will be exciting to see what else the team has in store for us.

