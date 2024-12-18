ChatGPT comes to WhatsApp — here's how to message the AI chatbot for free

OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT to WhatsApp for the first time, and it's completely free to use. The new feature will let you chat to it like you would a human or Meta's own AI built into the messaging platform.

This is the tenth announcement in the 12 Days of OpenAI extravaganza, where the company said some days would be big — like Sora — and other "stocking stuffers".

Today's announcement will allow people to add 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) as a contact in WhatsApp from anywhere in the world. This is a way to let people engage with AI even if they're on a low-data mobile connection.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps globally with more than 2.7 billion users, expected to surpass 3 billion next year. It is an important platform for OpenAI to get access to, especially with the growing popularity of MetaAI

Users in the U.S. can call ChatGPT and have a voice conversation with the AI. This uses the same technology behind Advanced Voice.

How does it work?

In some parts of the world getting consistent access to high-speed data can be expensive or near impossible, so people turn to apps like WhatsApp for accessing data services that don't require a constant connection.

With ChatGPT on WhatsApp users will be able to ask questions like they were talking to a human, and do so without all the web overheads of the ChatGPT app.

It uses the same GPT-4o-mini model that comes with the free version of ChatGPT.

OpenAI gave the example of using it to ask for help "with creative writing or brainstorming, offer recommendations (recipes, travel ideas, etc.), or chat about general topics like news, hobbies, or trivia."

The company says this is an experimental release and there may be rate limits imposed, as well as reduced availability depending on demand. "For a fuller experience with more tools, higher limits, and more personalization, existing users should continue using ChatGPT directly through their accounts," it added.