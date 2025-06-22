Recommended reading

I replaced my notes app with ChatGPT — here's how it upgraded my productivity

Here's how I organize my life now

Holding phone with ChatGPT logo
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Like most people, I used to rely on my phone’s built-in notes app for everything: grocery lists, lists for the kids, random reminders and half-finished ideas.

This resulted in something that felt like a cluttered digital junk drawer filled with hundreds of notes. Many titled “List,” “Another list” or simply untiled and left to the default “New list.”

But when ChatGPT rolled out memory and the latest Projects upgrade, I decided to test a new approach and completely replaced my notes app with ChatGPT. The hope was that AI could help me stay more organized

After a few weeks of testing, here’s what I’ve learned and, how I now use ChatGPT to manage everything from errands to creative projects.

Capturing notes with ChatGPT

man typing on iPhone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first thing I noticed: ChatGPT is great at capturing messy thoughts; no formatting or full sentences required. I can simply say:

“Remind me to buy a birthday gift for Sarah — she likes gardening.”

“Save this idea: a story about AI gone wrong.”

“Remember this packing list for my trip: sneakers, umbrella, AirPods.”

Instead of dozens of disconnected notes, ChatGPT stores everything in context, and remembers related details when I need them.

How I organize notes within Projects

screenshot of ChatGPT projects

(Image credit: Future)

The Projects feature is key. Instead of one giant “Vacation” note, I now have actual projects where I can upload documents, add ideas and chat with ChatGPT to refine plans:

Travel project: flight details, hotel info, sightseeing ideas

Work project: article pitches, interview notes, outlines

Meal planning: recipes to try, weekly grocery lists

Since ChatGPT remembers previous conversations, I can jump back into any project and it picks up right where we left off; unlike my old notes app, which always felt disconnected.

Using ChatGPT for reminders and daily planning

ChatGPT Task

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While ChatGPT doesn’t yet sync with my calendar, it’s surprisingly useful for soft reminders and planning my day. For example:

“Help me organize my afternoon — I need to finish an article draft, pick up groceries and schedule a dentist appointment.”

ChatGPT will break the list down by priority and suggest when to tackle each task. I can even set a reminder within ChatGPT Tasks. Sometimes that gentle nudge is exactly what I need to stay focused.

The biggest surprise

ChatGPT Projects

(Image credit: Future)

Here’s what surprised me most: I actually take fewer notes now, but better ones. Quality over quantity, because instead of dumping every stray thought into a note, I now have interactive conversations with ChatGPT that help clarify what I really need.

It’s a smarter, more thoughtful way to process information, and much easier to search later. Besides staying more organized, it’s also helped me check off more on each of my lists. I’ve started and completed more projects now that they are organized efficiently.

 Final thoughts

Can ChatGPT fully replace my notes app? For quick reminders, brainstorming and project planning — absolutely. For calendar events and time-sensitive alerts? Not quite yet.

But for the first time in years, I feel far more organized, and my thoughts feel less chaotic. I’m spending more time acting on ideas instead of digging through random lists, which feels like a big win.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

