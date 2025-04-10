ChatGPT just got a huge memory upgrade — here's why it's a big deal

Starting today, ChatGPT is getting a major upgrade to its memory features, aimed at making conversations even more personal, seamless and context-aware.

The rollout, which is happening gradually for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, brings smarter memory capabilities across text, voice and image interactions.



This news is potentially huge. CEO Sam Altman was so excited about it, he says he had hard a tough time sleeping last night. (And no, this time it wasn't just his new baby keeping him awake).

The expanded memory capabilities mark another step in OpenAI’s broader push to make ChatGPT feel less like a one-off assistant and more like a long-term, adaptable tool that evolves with its users.

For those already using ChatGPT for productivity, the upgrade could make a noticeable difference.

a few times a year i wake up early and can't fall back asleep because we are launching a new feature ive been so excited about for so long.today is one of those days!April 10, 2025

With this update, ChatGPT can now draw more naturally on your past conversations — even when you start a brand-new chat. That means users will see more relevant and personalized responses as the AI gradually learns their tone, goals, and preferences over time.

Whether you’re asking for writing help, planning travel arrangements, or dusting off an old project, ChatGPT will be better at keeping track of your needs.

Here’s the upgraded memory system breakdown:

“Reference saved memories” include key facts you’ve asked ChatGPT to remember — like your name, favorite writing style, or dietary restrictions. These are visible and manageable in your settings.

Accessability

For now, the new memory features are rolling out to Plus and Pro users globally, except in the UK, EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. OpenAI plans to extend access to Enterprise, Team, and EDU users next.

You’ll know the feature is live when you see a pop-up titled “Introducing new, improved memory” in the ChatGPT interface.

This new feature underscores the fact that OpenAI is keeping users in control. Users can choose to enable either memory setting, both, or turn them off entirely.

You can also view, edit, or delete specific saved memories and use Temporary Chat when you want a memory-free session. Want to know what it remembers? Just ask — ChatGPT will tell you.