ChatGPT's scheduled task feature is a game changer — 5 prompts to try first

ChatGPT’s capabilities continue to expand as OpenAI works to make it a more intelligent personal assistant. With the latest update, OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Tasks, a feature that lets users set automated reminders and scheduled prompts.

Whether you're looking for daily reminders or recurring prompt suggestions, ChatGPT can handle tasks on a set schedule — without requiring manual input. Currently available in beta for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, Tasks can be accessed via the web, mobile, and macOS apps, with Windows support coming soon.

Tasks sync across devices and run automatically, even if you’re offline. Once a task is completed, ChatGPT will notify you via push or email alerts, keeping you updated Here’s how to use ChatGPT Tasks.

What is ChatGPT Tasks and how does it work? (Image: © Tom's Guide) ChatGPT Tasks is designed to make ChatGPT more proactive, allowing it to send you scheduled updates, reminders, or notifications without needing you to manually ask for them each time. Simply type a request and ChatGPT will handle the rest. If you’re using ChatGPT on the web or desktop, you can edit, pause, or delete tasks by clicking the three-dot menu next to them. On mobile, tasks can only be paused. Tasks will continue running on schedule whether or not you're actively using ChatGPT at that moment. At the moment, you can only have 10 Tasks at a time. While this may seem like a limitation, if the Task is a one and done situation, it should be deleted once completed.

How to set up a Task in ChatGPT

Open ChatGPT (Image: © Tom's Guide) Start by opening ChatGPT on your preferred platform — whether that’s the web, mobile app, or macOS desktop app. Then click your current model and choose Tasks from the drop-down.

Describe your Task (Image: © Tom's Guide) Describe the task you want ChatGPT to handle, for example: "Remind me to call Dad every Sunday at 10 a.m." and hit the arrow.

Turn on notifications (Image: © Tom's Guide ) While the reminder has been set automatically, you can get notifications directly on your browser. To do this, click Allow above the prompt box. Now lets dive in to the best prompts to use when trying out ChatGPT Tasks for the first time!

5 useful prompts to get started

1. Get a personalized morning briefing (Image: © Tom's Guide) Start your day fully prepared with a custom weather and travel report tailored to your needs. By automating this task, you’ll always have the information you need without having to check multiple apps or news sources. For example, you could use the prompt: Every morning at 7 a.m., send me a weather update for [my location] along with any major disruptions on local roads or public transport. This will ensure that you’re never caught off guard by unexpected rain, icy roads, or traffic delays. Whether you’re commuting to work or planning a day out, this is a great prompt for stay ahead of potential issues.

2. Create a to-do list with reminders (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Staying on top of tasks can be overwhelming, especially when life gets busy. ChatGPT Tasks can act as your virtual task manager, keeping track of what you need to do and offering helpful tips to get things done. For instance, you can set up this task: Every day at 8 a.m., ask me what new tasks I need to complete. Keep a running list of all my ongoing tasks and suggest helpful tips to get them done. Remove tasks as I confirm completion. This not only helps you stay organized but also keeps you motivated by breaking large tasks into manageable steps or suggesting ways to tackle them efficiently.

3. Stay updated on topics you care about (Image: © Tom's Guide ) We all have subjects we’re passionate about, whether it’s tech trends, fitness tips, personal finance, or a niche hobby. Keeping up with the latest news can sometimes feel overwhelming but ChatGPT can take the pressure off. Try this Task: Every morning at 7 a.m., send me the latest news and updates on [your chosen topic]. Instead of endlessly scrolling through articles or bouncing between websites, you’ll get everything you need in one simple update.

4. Send yourself daily inspiration or motivational quotes (Image: © Tom's Guide) Sometimes, all you need to kickstart your day is a little inspiration or motivation. Tasks can deliver uplifting messages to brighten your mornings or keep you focused. For example, you can use this prompt: Every day at 1pm, send me a motivational quote, an inspiring thought, or a short piece of advice to help me keep positive throughout the day. Whether you’re tackling work, school, or personal goals, this feature provides a gentle nudge to stay motivated and make the most of your day.

5. Plan your weekly meals (Image: © Tom's Guide) Meal planning can be a hassle, especially when juggling a busy schedule. ChatGPT can simplify this process by creating a customized weekly meal plan complete with a categorized shopping list. Set up a task with this prompt: Every Monday at 9 a.m., provide me with a weekly meal plan featuring seven healthy dinners for a family of [family size]. Include a categorized grocery list for all the ingredients I’ll need. This feature not only saves you time but also helps you stick to healthier eating habits. You’ll know exactly what to cook each night and can shop more efficiently, reducing food waste and last-minute grocery store runs.

Now that you've learned what ChatGPT Tasks to try first, why not check out our other AI articles? ChatGPT can help you craft the perfect cover letter to make you stand out and even write a better resume. And if you're new to ChatGPT's reasoning model o3-mini, here are 5 prompts to try first.