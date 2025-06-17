I use the 'blank line' prompt every day now in ChatGPT — here’s why

I’ve tested hundreds of prompts for ChatGPT and all the best ChatGPT alternatives, including Gemini, Claude and more.

I’ve tried elaborate roleplays, structured templates and even tested which chatbot is better at job interview responses. But the prompt I keep coming back to when I need smart, useful answers, especially when I have a lot on my mind, isn’t even a full sentence.



It’s a blank line.

That’s it. A sentence with one thing missing. Something like:

“I’m packing for the beach. I have sunscreen, snacks, towels, beach toys and ___”

The magic happens in that empty space. Because instead of asking the AI to list items or generate options from scratch, you’re nudging it to complete a thought.

And when you do that, it fills in something you might’ve forgotten, like a sun hat, bug spray or a portable charger.

In short, it answers the real question behind the prompt: What am I not thinking of?

Why the blank line prompt works

The beauty of this trick is that it uses the model’s core strength, predictive patterning, in a natural way.

LLMs like the most-used chatbots are built to complete sentences and anticipate what comes next based on context. That’s probably why not using punctuation, proper grammar or correct spelling doesn’t actually matter.

A blank line sets up a pattern that begs to be completed, and the AI responds like a helpful friend who’s finishing your packing list, to-do list or grocery run.

It taps into the model’s knowledge without overwhelming it with instructions.

Practical uses for the blank line prompt

Here are a few blank line prompts I’ve used lately, and the surprisingly helpful results I got.

1. Packing

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “I’m going camping this weekend. I’ve packed a tent, sleeping bag, flashlight, bug spray and ___”

This prompt is great for catching forgotten essentials like matches, a rain jacket or snacks (among other things).

2. Grocery shopping

(Image credit: Getty)

Prompt: “I’m making a salad and already have lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and ___”

When I did this one, it suggested olives, croutons,and sundried tomatoes. all items I hadn’t even thought of and definitely would have otherwise missed.

3. Kid’s school bag prep

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “My kid’s backpack has their homework folder, lunchbox, water bottle and ___”

ChatGPT suggested several other items including a library book that we had forgotten to return! This one is great for a Monday morning or when you're leaving the kids with a baby-sitter to get them ready for school.

4. Weekend errands

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “On Saturday, I need to go to the grocery store, drop off packages, return library books and ___”

By using this prompt ChatGPT reminded me to get gas and pick up my dry cleaning. I probably would have remembered gas eventually, but that reminder for the dry cleaning was definitely a plus.

5. Gift ideas

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “I’m putting together a cozy gift basket with a candle, mug, tea, fuzzy socks and ___

I used this one for end-of-year teacher gifts and ChatGPT suggested adding chocolate, a notebook and a handwritten note.

I appreciated these suggestions, especially since an unpersonal gift card is usually my default gift.

6. Sentence completion for creative writing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: “The moment I stepped off the plane, I knew this trip would change everything because ___”

AI will often deliver surprisingly emotional or plot-worthy ideas when you leave a blank line. I’ve used this a lot for character names.

7. Brainstorming

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “One idea no one’s thought of yet for solving this problem is ___”

Talk about a game-changer! This prompt is great when you’re unlocking creative, outside-the-box ideas and suggestions.

8. Dialog generation

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prompt: “You think that’s bad?” she said. “Just wait until you hear about ___”

Whether you’re writing a novel or a text to a friend, when you can’t think of the right words to say, this one is helpful. It’s great for humor, fiction or social media captions.

9. Decision-making prompt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: "I can either go to the party and risk being awkward because I won't know anyone there or stay home and ___"

ChatGPT is very helpful when it comes to making decisions. This prompt can help you get to your final answer sooner by helping to clarify trade-offs or inspire third options.

10. Reflection or journaling-style prompt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prompt: "If I could change one thing about the way people use technology today, it would be ___"

If you need help making your point when opinion writing or looking for new, thoughtful insights, this prompt is the one to use.

Unlimited uses for the blank line trick

The blank line trick works especially well when you’re trying to complete a mental checklist, or when your brain just isn’t firing at full power (looking at you, school mornings).

It’s perfect for packing, planning and even last-minute tasks at work. I’ve used it to finish everything from to-do lists to meal prep and just about everything in between.



It’s like crowdsourcing your brain with a little help from a chatbot.

Final thoughts

The blank line prompt is simple, subtle and seriously effective. This prompt is unusual because it feels more like a thought you didn’t finish, but that’s exactly why it works.



ChatGPT jumps in like a helpful friend, filling in the blank without overthinking it. If you need an extra push creating a packing check-list or getting a project to finally to come together, let ChatGPT find that missing something you can’t quite name.



Just drop in a blank line wherever it’s needed. You might be surprised by what shows up in the space your brain forgot to fill.