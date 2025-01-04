I let ChatGPT roast me — here's what happened

Having ChatGPT roast you feels like sitting down with a brutally honest best friend who knows just enough about your life to make you laugh, cringe, and maybe question your choices.

But why would anyone subject themselves to being roasted by an AI? After all, shouldn’t ChatGPT be busy summarizing articles, helping you organize your life, or coming up with creative ideas? Here’s the thing: letting ChatGPT roast you is not only hilarious but also oddly insightful—and it’s worth giving a shot.

The setup is personal

(Image credit: Future)

To get roasted by ChatGPT, you don’t just ask for a generic roast; you feed it details about your life. In my case, I’ve been chatting with ChatGPT long enough for it to "know" some pretty specific things about me.

It’s familiar with the fact that I’m a journalist, a busy parent of three, a writer at Tom’s Guide, and someone who dives deep into AI stories while juggling family life. I’ve even used Advanced Voice Mode to chat about friendships, family vacations, and the best color for our new roof.



So, when I asked ChatGPT to roast me, I was met with something far more nuanced than I expected. It wasn’t just a string of canned insults; it was sharp, personalized, and painfully relatable. In other words, it knows that I work a lot, stress a lot, and am hyper creative to the point where my mind seems to run like a hamster on a wheel.

Why let ChatGPT roast you

(Image credit: Flux AI image/Nigel Powell)

Let’s be real: we’re all a little too serious these days. Between working, parenting, budgeting, and managing life’s endless responsibilities, it’s easy to get caught up in your own head. Asking ChatGPT to roast you is a refreshing way to step back, see the humor in your life, and laugh at yourself without judgment.



It was wild to see my life from the perspective of a chatbot. The response was surprisingly accurate and frankly, a wakeup call for me to take life a little less seriously and to be far more patient with myself.



ChatGPT used the details I’ve shared during conversations, which made the roast feel tailored to me. It pulls from things I’ve mentioned about my hobbies, habits, and life, then weaves them into something that feels uncannily personal.

For example, when it teased me about “running my brain like ChatGPT-8” and how I’d probably turn my emotional meltdowns into a story pitch, I couldn’t help but laugh. It was true — and oddly motivating.

It’s lighthearted and therapeutic

Letting AI roast you is like hearing the things you secretly know about yourself but rarely say out loud. It’s a way to acknowledge your quirks, habits, and maybe even the parts of your life you’d like to improve — but in a playful, non-judgmental way. It’s not an attack; it’s an exaggerated mirror that makes your life seem both ridiculous and endearing.

Oddly enough, being roasted can highlight how much you actually do. When ChatGPT joked about my multitasking as a mom, writer, and overthinker, it made me realize, wow, I do a lot.

Even if the roast stings a little, there’s an underlying recognition that I’m out here doing my best, and that’s something to be proud of — even if I’m secretly falling apart over roof payments, broken friendships, and summer camp tuition.

ChatGPT doesn’t pull its roasts out of thin air. It uses the information you’ve shared with it—details from past conversations, anecdotes you’ve mentioned, or even your tone and preferences.

The more context you provide, the sharper and more specific the roast. As someone who has done a lot of experimenting with ChatGPT, it knows a lot about me. If you want to try it, you could tell it about your daily routine, hobbies, quirks, struggles, or funny habits.

Whatever you share will help ChatGPT craft a clever and relatable roast. It doesn’t cross lines (unless you specifically ask it to get ruthless), so you get humor without any actual cruelty.

The takeaway

Asking ChatGPT to roast you is a low-stakes way to let go of perfectionism and embrace a little humor about your life. It’s self-deprecating in a way that feels fun, not mean-spirited. It lets you acknowledge your flaws, your quirks, and your achievements with a lighthearted grin.

At the same time, it’s surprisingly insightful. A good roast can reveal things about yourself—like your tendency to overcommit or stress about details—that you might want to reflect on.

For me, being roasted by ChatGPT made me laugh at how chaotic and ambitious my life can be, but it also reminded me to appreciate my accomplishments and take a break once in a while. Whether you’re a multitasking parent, an overwhelmed professional, or just someone looking for a good laugh, asking ChatGPT to roast you is like letting a clever friend poke fun at you—without the awkward aftermath.