I used ChatGPT to finally understand what those buttons do on my dishwasher

After purchasing a Maytag dishwasher, I used ChatGPT to help weed through the lengthy user manual and discovered features I didn’t know I purchased— or even existed. Thanks to the guidance of ChatGPT, functionalities such as ProWash Cycle and Dual Power Filtration are not just fancy terms but actual features I use along with specialized loading techniques for optimized cleaning.

If you're in the market for one of the best dishwashers or you've owned yours for several years, letting ChatGPT read your user manual can be super helpfu.

As with any experiment, particularly with AI, there was a learning curve. For example, ChatGPT mentioned that my dishwasher included a standout feature known as Kosher Consumer Friendly Mode. This was wrong. My particular model does not have that feature. But overall, allowing ChatGPT to read the manual allowed me to discover and utilize functions that I might have otherwise missed by simply tossing the manual in the “manual drawer” in my office.

ChatGPT explained the features

Like any responsible homeowner owner, I am diligent about reading reviews and looking for deals before buying a major appliance. But when it comes to reading the manual regarding how that appliance actually works, I usually skim through it, at best. I’ve used dozens of different appliances and have always determined that once I’ve found a power button, I’m good to go.



But knowing what I know about ChatGPT, I figured this time could be different and maybe I could get the most out of my appliance purchase. After I uploaded the PDF manual into ChatGPT, it walked me through features I hadn’t fully grasped, like adjusting the racks for different dish sizes or using the prewash option to optimize cleaning performance.

Finding hidden gems

What really surprised me, though, were the hidden gems that I likely would’ve overlooked. For example, I learned that my dishwasher has a Sensor Cycle that automatically adjusts water and energy use depending on the dirtiness of the dishes. I also found out about the Stemware Holder — something I hadn’t even noticed — which supports delicate dishware such as wine glasses in order to prevent them from moving around during the wash cycle.

Additionally, ChatGPT introduced me to the ProWash cycle, a smart option that senses soil levels and adjusts the cleaning power accordingly. Up until now, I always chose the Normal Wash button for every cycle be it a greasy pan or a cat’s water dish. Sure, this was one of the features I read about in the reviews, but ChatGPT explained it for me, which made me actually start using it. I also learned about the Heated Dry setting, which uses the internal heater to speed up drying.

Final thoughts

Thanks to ChatGPT, I’m now using my Maytag dishwasher the way it was meant to be used. I’m utilizing the right cleaning cycle specific for the load, which is far more economical. If you’re someone who wants to get the most out of your appliances, but don’t have the attention span to read through a manual, ChatGPT might be helpful. Just remember that it can make mistakes so be sure to check that the features it explains are actually included on your appliance. Today the dishwasher, tomorrow the microwave!

