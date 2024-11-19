OpenAI just launched ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode for the web — here's how to get it

OpenAI today announced the expansion of ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode to the web. Currently only available to paid subscribers, this latest update enhances the platform's interactivity by enabling voice-based conversations directly through a web browser. This development gives users another way to engage with the chatbot, this time with a natural, real-time audible exchange on the web.

Moving beyond traditional text inputs, Advanced Voice Mode was previously only accessible to subscribers of ChatGPT's premium services on mobile. The recent update extends this functionality to the web, broadening availability to a wider audience. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can now initiate voice conversations by clicking the Advanced Voice icon adjacent to the input prompt bar, which activates a pulsing blue orb indicating readiness for voice communication.

This feature leverages OpenAI's GPT-4o model, known for its native audio capabilities, facilitating more natural and responsive conversations. The model can interpret non-verbal cues, such as speech speed and emotional tone, allowing for a more nuanced understanding and interaction. Additionally, the AI can be interrupted or told to recall information in real time.

How to access ChatGPT Advanced Voice on the web

The company's chief product officer, Kevin Weil announced that users can try the new Advance Voice feature by going to the site and either logging in as a Plus subscriber or starting a subscription and mentioned that they hope to roll out the feature for free to users within the next few weeks.

This update aligns with OpenAI's commitment to enhancing user experience by integrating more intuitive interaction methods. By incorporating voice capabilities into the web platform, OpenAI aims to make AI interactions more personal and engaging, catering to users who prefer verbal communication over typing.

The rollout of Advanced Voice Mode on the web is part of OpenAI's broader strategy to democratize access to advanced AI tools, ensuring that both free and premium users can benefit from these innovations at some point in the near future. This move is expected to foster greater user engagement and expand the practical applications of ChatGPT across various domains.

This latest integration of voice functionalities represents a significant step toward more immersive and human-like interactions.

