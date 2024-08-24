Don't wait for Labor Day — 5 great mattress sales we'd shop right now

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new mattress before the start of fall, it’s a great time to invest in a new mattress.

Some of the best mattresses of 2024 have been heavily discounted in one of the biggest sales events of the year. And you don’t have to wait until Labor Day itself because we’ve gathered together some great deals and discounts that you can buy this weekend.

Brands including Saatva, Helix and Nectar have already launched their Labor Day mattress sales and slashed their prices so there’s a mattress for all sleep styles and budgets. If you want to guarantee a cozy and comfortable fall, here are our top five picks from the mattress deals that are already live and ready for you to shop this weekend.

5 best Labor Day mattress deals to shop this weekend

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic tops our guide to the best hybrid mattress for all sleepers. You can buy it in two different heights and three firmness levels, customizing it to suit your sleeping position and body stype. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our testers found that it offers deep pressure relief and lumbar support, with a cooling feel that should keep hot sleepers sweat-free through the night. You can save up to $400 on the the Saatva Classic in this year's Saatva Labor Day sales with a queen reduced to $1,695 (was $2,095). That's $100 cheaper than the best Saatva mattress sale we saw last month. You also get a 365-night sleep trial, forever warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Nectar Classic mattress: was from $934 now $399 at Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Classic (previously known as the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress) is the best memory foam mattress we've tested. With five layers of foam, the Nectar Classic offers lasting pressure relief on the shoulders, hips and back, making it a good choice for side and back sleepers. In our Nectar mattress review our tester also found that it sleeps pretty cool for an all-foam mattress. Monthly Nectar mattress deals and sales will save you up to 40% off and we don't see that increasing for Labor Day, but it's still fantastic value for money. You can buy a queen for $699 (was $1,049) and get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

3. Helix Midnight Luxe: was from $1,373 now $1,030 at Helix Sleep

The medium-firm Helix Midnight Luxe is designed especially for side sleepers. It combines layers of high-quality foams with up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils and a premium cooling pillow top that offers plush comfort alongside pressure-relieving support. In our Helix Midnight Luxe review our tester rated it highly for pressure relief, edge support, temperature control and motion isolation. No wonder we crowned it this year's best mattress for side sleepers. There’s 25% off all Helix mattresses right now with a queen Helix Midnight Luxe reduced to $1,780 (was $2,370). You'll also get two free pillows, a 100-night trial, 15 year warranty and free shipping.

4. Layla memory foam mattress: was from $749 now $599 at Layla Sleep

If you love the comfort of memory foam but tend to sleep hot at night, this is the best mattress in a box for you. This all foam mattress uses a blend of copper memory foam and airflow foam to keep the mattress cool. It has variable support which means it’s firm on one side but flip it and you get a soft surface. There is currently up to $150 off all mattresses plus two free pillows, so you can get a queen for $949 (was $1,099). Also included is 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.