Casper's best cooling hybrid mattress for side and back sleepers is 30% off in new Labor day sale

If you find yourself tossing and turning during the night because you can’t regulate your body temperature, you’re not alone. A huge number of people describe themselves as ‘hot sleepers’, which is why cooling mattresses are in high demand. Luckily, the Casper Snow hybrid cooling mattress is now 30% off at Casper. This means a queen size mattress is $1,749 (was $2,495), and you’ll get free delivery, a 100-night trial, and a 10-year warranty.

The Casper Snow mattress was revamped this year with the goal of utmost comfort in mind. The softer feel of the top layer of memory foam, instead of the responsive Casper Signature Foam, means it’s a suitable option for many types of sleepers, including back and side sleepers, because of the way the material cradles and supports joints and pressure points.

During this revamp Casper also upped the cooling technology of the Casper Snow. Some of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers incorporate technology designed to prevent material from holding heat. The Casper Snow features Heat Delete Bands, Snow Cover, and Phase Change materials to regulate the temperature of the mattress and ensure you have an uninterrupted night’s sleep.

Ultimately, these features make the Casper Snow a great choice for those shopping in this year’s Labor Day mattress sales for a solution that’ll keep them cool at night so they get the rest they deserve

Casper Snow mattress

Was from: $1,310

Now from: $1,875

Saving: up to 30% at Casper Summary: The best cooling mattresses focus on preventing heat build up in the bed. However, the Casper Snow mattress takes it one step further by actively removing heat using their Heat Delete Bands. These are made from graphite and can remove excess heat for over 12 hours, meaning no matter the weather, you can keep your bed cool and comfortable. Combine this with the Phase Change Materials that pull heat away from the body, plus the cool-to-touch Snow Cover, and you’re going to be comfortable all night long. We rated the original Casper Snow as one of the best hybrid mattresses, and Casper revamped it in 2024 with extra comfort in mind. The combination of soothe and align memory foams mean there are three zones of firm and soft material to support your body when side and back sleeping. Alongside this, responsive Flex Coils help motion isolation, making sharing a bed that little bit comfier. However, during our original Casper Snow mattress review, our testers were hesitant to recommend this to stomach and back sleepers that prefer firmer support, and we imagine the new Casper Snow has the same issue (in that case, we’d recommend the Saatva Classic $1195). Benefits: 100 night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: Casper mattress sales run throughout the year, with their biggest deals and discounts falling on major holidays. This year so far, we saw the Memorial Day sale offer a 30% discount on selected mattresses and just a 15% discount during the 4th July sales, so this year’s Labor Day mattress sales will most likely be the best price until the Black Friday deals. A queen size Casper Snow mattress is $1,745 (was $2,495), but across the site you can also expect to see up to 30% off bedding, accessories, and other mattresses

Casper cooling mattress Labor Day sale FAQ

Does a cooling mattress make a difference?

Many of the best cooling mattresses this year have rave reviews from hot sleepers, but is it a gimmick or do cooling mattresses actually make a difference? We’ve found that a combination of cooling technology can in fact make a big difference. Increased air flow, cooling materials, and materials that actively draw heat away from the body, can help you regulate your temperature at night, resulting in a more restful and comfortable sleep.