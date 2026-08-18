I find it hard to fit in my runs during the school summer break, so I asked a personal trainer for a 20-minute treadmill workout — here’s what they recommended

Time is a resource that almost all of us struggle to get enough of, and that’s especially true for parents during the summer school break. Taking the time to train when you’re also juggling work and childcare can feel impossible, but you can achieve a lot with short, sharp workouts.

Workouts just like this 20-minute session from personal trainer and Bowflex fitness advisor Gideon Akande. I asked Akande for a quick, effective workout people can do on the treadmill, and he didn’t disappoint with this hilly interval session.

"This interval-style approach repeatedly raises and lowers your heart rate,” says Akande. “Making it an efficient way for busy parents to challenge their cardiovascular fitness in just 20 minutes.”

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The workout is designed for the BowFlex T16 treadmill, but you can do it on any machine that offers up to a 4% incline.

Gideon Akande’s 20-minute treadmill workout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Target Time Warm-up Walk @ 1% incline 1min Row 2 - Cell 0 Walk @ 2% incline 1min Row 3 - Cell 0 Walk @ 3% incline 1min Segment 1 Walk @ 4% incline 30sec Row 5 - Cell 0 Run @ 4% incline 30sec Row 6 - Cell 0 Rest 1min Segment 2 Walk @ 3% incline 1min Row 8 - Cell 0 Run @ 3% incline 1min Row 9 - Cell 0 Rest 1min Segment 3 Walk @ 2% incline 2min Row 11 - Cell 0 Run @ 2% incline 2min Row 12 - Cell 0 Rest 1min Segment 4 Walk @ 1% incline 3min Row 14 - Cell 0 Run @ 1% incline 3min Row 15 - Cell 0 Rest 1min

Even with short workouts like this, a warm-up is always advisable, and along with the one included in the workout, Akande suggests doing some dynamic stretches before you get to the treadmill.

“Whenever possible, begin with a brief dynamic warm-up off the treadmill,” says Akande. “Moving intentionally through multiple planes of motion helps gradually raise your heart rate and prepare your muscles before stepping onto the machine.”

Once you’re on the machine, keep it slow and controlled during the warm-up.

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“Remember, the treadmill warm-up is exactly that: preparation for the work ahead,” says Akande. “Avoid starting too fast or doing too much too soon. Give your body time to find its stride before tackling the workout’s changing inclines and speeds.”

Once you’re into the workout proper, you’ll be building intensity through four progressive segments.

“Each segment begins with an incline power walk followed by a run of the same duration and incline,” says Akande. “After each running effort, you’ll have one minute to recover. As the intervals get longer, the incline gradually decreases to help offset the additional work.”

Akande’s tips for the workout

(Image credit: BowFlex)

When you’re doing a 20-minute workout, it’s always important to make every minute count, so judge your effort correctly rather than pushing too hard or taking it too easy.

“Make the walking intervals purposeful,” says Akande. “Think brisk power walk, pumping your arms in rhythm with your legs. Your running pace should feel faster than a jog but shouldn’t be an all-out sprint.

“By the end of each interval, you should welcome the recovery while still feeling as though you could continue a little longer if necessary.”

While having target pace numbers in mind can sometimes be useful, every day is different, so listen to your body and pick a speed that suits you in the moment.

“You’re in control,” says Akande. “Choose walking and running speeds based on your current fitness level and the energy you have that day rather than chasing a specific number.”

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