I just tried the thinnest phone grip Popsockets has created — and now there's no reason to not get a grip for your phone

More than a decade ago, the first PopSockets phone grip launched, and while it wasn’t necessarily a runaway hit at first, it slowly developed a cult following. Over the years, the company expanded its lineup by offering stylish designs to match any personality, but the core formula remained unchanged. Well, until now.

PopSockets has given its signature grip its first major redesign—one that captures the fundamental utility of the original, but in a significantly slimmer package. I’ve been using the PopSockets Low-Pro Grip for over a week now, and while it functions the same way, it comes with a secret that makes it one of the best MagSafe accessories around.

Popsockets Low-Pro Grip: $39.99 at Amazon The PopSockets Low-Pro Grip is an ultra-thin accessory that carries the function of a traditional Popsockets grip, but in a much slimmer form factor. It also has a metal ring that can be extended to function as a kickstand, while a magnetic ring allows users to attach other MagSafe accessories directly to it.

Ultra-thin design

What immediately sets the Low-Pro apart is a redesign that makes it razor-thin compared to a traditional PopSockets grip. Measuring just 2.6 mm thick, it sits nearly flush with the raised camera plateau on the back of my iPhone 17 Pro when attached. That makes it noticeably sleeker than any other grip I’ve tested, roughly matching the thickness of three credit cards stacked together.

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As a result, there’s no more annoying wobble whenever I place the phone down on a flat desk — a common frustration with older PopSockets. It adds virtually no noticeable bulk to the phone's profile, sliding smoothly in and out of my pockets without snagging.

While it retains the spirit of the original accordion design, the PopSockets Low-Pro Grip ditches the chunky plastic cone for a flat, flexible web that feels almost paper-thin. The composite material stretches cleanly to accommodate various finger sizes, and out of the box, it feels taut, responsive, and fully capable of supporting my phone's weight. That said, I do wonder about its long-term durability, particularly whether the flexible band will retain its elasticity after months of daily pulling and pocket friction.

Yes, it still has a kickstand function

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Because the Low-Pro Grip isn't a single, solid plastic piece, it doesn't prop up the phone in the same way traditional PopSockets do. Instead, it offers kickstand functionality via the extendable metal ring that outlines the accessory. This ring hinges outward to prop the phone up securely in both portrait and landscape orientations, making it effortless to stream video, jump on FaceTime calls, and more.

Personally, I find it much sturdier and more stable than the older plastic design. The solid metal ring rotates smoothly, making it easy to dial in the exact viewing angle I need.

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However, its best hidden trick is the integrated magnetic ring built right into the outer frame. That means I can connect it to some of my favorite MagSafe accessories. From my magnetic car mount to a MagSafe tripod — and even snapping my favorite MagSafe wallet directly onto the back — this feature dramatically broadens its everyday utility. The magnetic hold is surprisingly strong, too, because it has enough clamping force to stick my iPhone firmly to the side of my fridge door.

The only downside is that I can't charge my phone wireless with it attached, so I'm still forced to remove it in order to leverage MagSafe wireless charging.

Multiple colors, but lacks personality

If there is one notable drawback, it comes down to personal expression. PopSockets built an empire on swappable, collectible tops featuring everything from pop-culture artwork to glitter finishes and textured enamel. The PopSockets Low-Pro Grip takes a decidedly minimalist approach.

While it launches in several clean colorways, I do miss the interchangeable cap system of standard PopSockets. What you buy is what stays on your phone, with no way to customize or swap the top after the fact.

At $40, it carries a noticeable premium over standard plastic grips, and the fixed design might disappoint anyone who treats the back of their phone as a canvas for self-expression. However, for those who prioritize sleek ergonomics, pocket-friendly dimensions, and zero-wobble utility over flair, the Low-Pro Grip easily proves its worth as one of the smartest everyday carry additions you can stick on your device.

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