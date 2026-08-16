No, not pigeon pose, this is the simple Pilates exercise I use to actively stretch my hip flexors while also working my deep core

I run marathons for fun and spend hours of my day sitting down behind a desk — if I didn’t have tight hip flexors, I’d be superhuman. When we talk about tight hip flexors, we’re referring to two different muscles: the iliopsoas and rectus femoris. When these muscles are tight, they remain in a shortened state. This, in turn, can cause reduced hip mobility and lower back pain.

There are some common exercises you can do to help relieve tight hips, including pigeon pose and the 90/90 stretch. While I use both of these in my routine, when I’m short on time, I revert to a simple Pilates exercise instead, as it means my deep core also gets a workout as I release my hips. Read on to find out more.

As a reminder, what works for me might not be right for you and your body. If you’re a complete beginner, you’re pregnant or postpartum, or you’re recovering from an injury, always check in with a medical professional before trying something new.

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What is the exercise?

Unlike typical stretches, this exercise works on extending the hip flexor through its full range. This can help undo any tightness and relieve lower back pain. If, like me, you’re a runner, this stretching can also help you restore full range of motion in the hips.

The exercise is the Pilates single-leg stretch. All you’ll need is your body weight, but lying on one of the best yoga mats can help keep things more comfortable.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back. Peel your head, neck and shoulders off the mat and engage your core, thinking about squeezing your belly button to your spine.

Raise your legs into tabletop position. Pull your right knee into your chest, holding it with both hands. At the same time, extend your left leg straight out at a 45-degree angle.

Pause here, holding the stretch, then switch legs in a controlled motion. Try to keep your shoulders and upper back lifted while bracing with your stomach.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

During the exercise, think about extending your leg as much as possible, reaching it as far away from your body as you can. I tend to think about someone pulling my leg away from my hip socket. Ensure your lower back stays pressed into your mat throughout the exercise, keeping your core engaged.

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What are the benefits?

This is a classic mat Pilates exercise, and, as mentioned above, you’ll be working your deep core and stretching your hip flexors. The extended leg attempts to pull your pelvis forward and arch your lower back. To stop this, your deep transverse abdominis and rectus abdominis have to fire to keep your spine flat on the mat.

At the same time, this dynamic move can help your body practice keeping your pelvis stable as your legs move. This translates directly to working on your gait efficiency while walking and running.

Of course, you’ll also be lengthening your hip flexors and improving mobility in your hips.

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