No, not pigeon pose, this is the simple Pilates exercise I use to actively stretch my hip flexors while also working my deep core
Unroll your mat and give this one a try
I run marathons for fun and spend hours of my day sitting down behind a desk — if I didn’t have tight hip flexors, I’d be superhuman. When we talk about tight hip flexors, we’re referring to two different muscles: the iliopsoas and rectus femoris. When these muscles are tight, they remain in a shortened state. This, in turn, can cause reduced hip mobility and lower back pain.
There are some common exercises you can do to help relieve tight hips, including pigeon pose and the 90/90 stretch. While I use both of these in my routine, when I’m short on time, I revert to a simple Pilates exercise instead, as it means my deep core also gets a workout as I release my hips. Read on to find out more.
As a reminder, what works for me might not be right for you and your body. If you’re a complete beginner, you’re pregnant or postpartum, or you’re recovering from an injury, always check in with a medical professional before trying something new.
What is the exercise?
Unlike typical stretches, this exercise works on extending the hip flexor through its full range. This can help undo any tightness and relieve lower back pain. If, like me, you’re a runner, this stretching can also help you restore full range of motion in the hips.
The exercise is the Pilates single-leg stretch. All you’ll need is your body weight, but lying on one of the best yoga mats can help keep things more comfortable.
Here’s how to do it:
- Lie on your back. Peel your head, neck and shoulders off the mat and engage your core, thinking about squeezing your belly button to your spine.
- Raise your legs into tabletop position. Pull your right knee into your chest, holding it with both hands. At the same time, extend your left leg straight out at a 45-degree angle.
- Pause here, holding the stretch, then switch legs in a controlled motion. Try to keep your shoulders and upper back lifted while bracing with your stomach.
During the exercise, think about extending your leg as much as possible, reaching it as far away from your body as you can. I tend to think about someone pulling my leg away from my hip socket. Ensure your lower back stays pressed into your mat throughout the exercise, keeping your core engaged.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
What are the benefits?
This is a classic mat Pilates exercise, and, as mentioned above, you’ll be working your deep core and stretching your hip flexors. The extended leg attempts to pull your pelvis forward and arch your lower back. To stop this, your deep transverse abdominis and rectus abdominis have to fire to keep your spine flat on the mat.
At the same time, this dynamic move can help your body practice keeping your pelvis stable as your legs move. This translates directly to working on your gait efficiency while walking and running.
Of course, you’ll also be lengthening your hip flexors and improving mobility in your hips.
Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.
More from Tom's Guide
- I teach people how to be more mobile: 3 low-impact back and shoulder moves that build stability and strength after 40
- I teach people how to be strong and mobile: this is the one exercise I regret ignoring for years
- I teach people over 50 to be mobile: 3 low-impact moves that build more stability than a 30-minute walk
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.