I tested shoes from 5 up-and-coming running brands — here are the ones worth your money

I’ve been testing running shoes for a long time, and for most of that period, when I tried a sneaker from a completely new brand, it rarely hit the standards set by more established companies like Nike and Asics.

That makes sense — the biggest brands have been making running shoes for decades and have huge research and development budgets, along with a vast amount of feedback from runners who’ve used them.

However, in the past year or so, I’ve found that up-and-coming brands have been a lot more successful launching excellent sneakers on their first or second attempt, and I’d go as far as to say that some of the best running shoes of 2026 have come from these companies.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

I’ve tested a lot of shoes in 2026 from upstart and well-established brands alike, and if you’re interested in trying something new, these are the five I recommend.

R.A.D

(Image credit: Future)

R.A.D started as a gym-focused brand but quickly expanded into running shoes and has launched a trio of sneakers for daily training.

The R.A.D Mallow is a max-cushioned trainer, while the R.A.D Synth is a lighter, lower-stack option at a lower price.

However, the pick of the litter is the R.A.D UFO, a springy super-trainer with a wild design and a delightfully fun ride.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mallow and Synth are solid but didn’t do much to draw me to R.A.D over many existing shoes, but the U.F.O is a bit special and bodes well for the future of R.A.D running.

R.A.D UFO: $200 at R.A.D Global The UFO is my favorite running shoe from R.A.D and one of the most fun cushioned daily trainers available from any brand. The SUPEFOAM midsole foam is very bouncy and impressively lightweight, and I look forward to trying other R.A.D shoes that use it.

Dynafish

(Image credit: Future)

Chinese brand Dynafish has been making waves in the running shoe community thanks to the Xiaonian super-trainer, which runners have been finding ways to get on their feet through marketplace sites like AliExpress.

Now available directly in the U.S. through smaller retailers, the Dynafish Xiaonian is an outstanding daily trainer that competes with top super-trainers like the Asics Megablast while costing half as much.

The Xiaonian is especially good for the kind of long workouts and progression runs you do during marathon training, and has stuck around my own rotation for that purpose since testing.

It’s worth seeking out, and I’m excited to see what comes next from Dynafish, and hopeful that future shoes will be easier to buy in the U.S. and U.K.

Dynafish Xiaonian: $180 at hobbyjogger.com The Dynafish Xiaonian has a claim to be the best running shoe of the year, so even though it's still not available from the biggest retailers in the U.S., it's worth seeking out. It's lightweight, comfortable and performs well for a wide variety of runs.

Mount to Coast

(Image credit: Future)

Mount to Coast entered the running shoe market in 2024, mostly focusing on ultra-long-distance running shoes, and has earned a loyal following through innovative designs that use impressive midsole foam and offer a more adjustable fit.

The shoes don’t have the flashiest designs in terms of looks or ride feel, but they’re comfortable, durable and a strong option for those racking up the biggest mileage.

I tested the Mount to Coast C1 this year and found it an enjoyable and versatile daily trainer that’s more stable than many super-trainers.

Mount to Coast C1: at runningwarehouse.com The Mount to Coast C1 is a comfortable, durable daily trainer that has a smooth ride with a little pop for faster efforts. It's the shoe I've enjoyed most from the brand so far, and those who love ultramarathons in particular should check out Mount to Coast.

Tracksmith

(Image credit: Future)

Tracksmith has been well-known for the high standards of its running apparel for a long time and has made a move into the running shoe market over the past couple of years with its Eliot line.

The first two models in the line — the Eliot Runner and Eliot Racer — are solid, but they weren’t shoes I counted among the very best in their categories; the new Tracksmith Eliot Ryder does match up well with the most impressive max-cushioned daily trainers available.

It’s comfortable, light for such a cushioned shoe, and looks good for casual use too. It’s one of the best cushioned options I’ve tried so far this year, though as ever with Tracksmith, you do pay a premium for the stylish design of the Eliot Ryder.

Tracksmith Eliot Ryder: $220 at tracksmith.com The Tracksmith Eliot Ryder packs a huge amount of cushioning into its svelte silhouette, and I've found it a very comfortable shoe during my testing. It also looks good, which certainly isn't always the case with max-cushioned shoes.

Kiprun

(Image credit: Future)

This is a bit of a cheat, because Kiprun has actually been around for a while, but the Decathlon-backed brand only launched properly in the U.S. in April this year, so they could well be new to you.

Kiprun has released some of the best road and trail running shoes I’ve tried this year, and though they’re even more attractive in the UK and Europe, where they undercut most rivals, it’s still worth checking them out in the U.S.

The two models I recommend trying first are the Kiprun Kipstorm Tempo, a plate-free super-trainer that can handle almost any kind of run, and the Kiprun Kipride Max, a max-stack cushioned shoe that offers a great blend of comfort and bounce.

Kiprun Kipstorm Tempo: $169 at runningwarehouse.com The Kiprun Kipstorm Tempo is a super-trainer with a big chunk of springy foam in its midsole. It’s comfortable, light, and impressively quick, making it a good option for all kinds of runs and a cheaper alternative to similar shoes like the Asics Megablast.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.