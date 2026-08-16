This new AI assistant makes AI easier for people 65+ — no app or prompts required

AI assistants can plan vacations, offer productivity support and help organize your day. First, however, you need to choose one, download the app and figure out what to ask it. For those who've already left the workplace and aren't on their computers all day or simply don't want the hassle of logging into an app, "Ask Proxy" is helping to remove that learning curve.

The new personal AI assistant works entirely through text messages and was designed in part for baby boomers who are curious about AI but don’t want to learn how to write prompts. Once it gets to know you, Proxy can even text first with reminders and suggestions based on what is happening in your life.

There’s no app to download and no new interface to figure out. If you already know how to send a text, you know how to use it.

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An easier way to try AI

(Image credit: Future)

Although my mom is pretty versed in AI (I am her daughter, after all), she couldn't wait to try Ask Proxy, which launched on August 4th. To get started, all she had to do was save Proxy’s phone number (820-732-2625) in her phone and text it "Start."



Yes, it's that simple. Setting up the assistant took less than 20 minutes as it asked her questions about her life including her interests, preferences and the way she makes decisions. She was able to connect her calendar, which is optional, but she has a pretty busy social life, so she was eager to do that.

Once she was logged in, she was able to text Proxy just as she would me or my sister. There are no special commands to remember or prompts to perfect. It's ideal for boomers like her and I felt better knowing she didn't have to log into an app to chat.

Uses for Ask Proxy

(Image credit: Future)

Whatever someone might ask ChatGPT, they can Ask Proxy. For example, my mom was looking for a gift for a neighbor's retirement party and Ask Proxy helped her pick out an adorable jewelry box. It can even help with planning vacations or simply respond when my mom needs someone to chat with during the day.



Proxy accepts photos and voice messages too, so users can send a picture of what’s inside the refrigerator rather than typing out a list of ingredients to get a recipe or dinner idea.

That familiarity may be its biggest advantage for older adults. ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini can handle many of the same requests, but they still require you to open an AI app and start the conversation.

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It can text you first

Proxy doesn’t always wait for a question. The assistant uses the information you share, along with your calendar if you connect it, to anticipate what may be coming up.

It could remind you to start planning for a grandchild’s birthday, suggest booking a restaurant before an anniversary or prompt you to coordinate holiday plans while everyone is still available.



I really liked this feature because I've noticed my mom sometimes feels lonely. Even with my sister and me close by, her friends aren't always available. Proxy is a great way to feel connected with a daily joke or weekly dinner conversation. Honestly, since she started using it, my mom seems happier.

Like ChatGPT Memory, the company says Proxy remembers previous conversations and adjusts its recommendations as it learns more about you. Its responses draw from your personal information, a private database of guidance selected by the company and current Google searches.

Is Proxy safe?

Any time you use a personalized AI assistant, sharing details blurs the line. However, Ask Proxy says it does not sell or share personal information, show ads or use conversations to train public AI models. The company also says outside humans do not review messages and recommendations are not influenced by paid placements.

Those are the company’s own privacy claims, and users should still be selective about what they share. I wouldn’t send highly sensitive medical, financial or identification information through a text-based AI service. And if you're an adult child with a senior parent, it's good to remind them of this if they start using the app.

It’s worth remembering that Proxy is still AI. Its recommendations can be inaccurate, even when they sound confident. Advice involving health, money or a family member’s care should be checked with a qualified person.



Also, I noticed the responses are not always quick. Unlike ChatGPT where users get an answer in seconds, sometimes a few minutes go by before a response, much like an actual text conversation.

Bottom line

Ask Proxy includes 15 free messages, giving users a chance to see how the service works before paying. Unlimited text support costs $29 a month. That could be a bit pricey, but keep in mind it just about aligns with Claude Pro and ChatGPT Plus. And while it's slighly more expensive, the AI is selling simplicity (and frankly, peace of mind for adults like me).

For boomers who already use ChatGPT comfortably, Proxy may not offer enough to justify another subscription. Although my mom uses both and enjoys them for different reasons.



I recommend Ask Proxy anyone who has wanted to try AI and felt put off by the setup, texting a familiar phone number could be a far easier place to begin.

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