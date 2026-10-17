I did 50 Cossack squats a day for a week — here’s what happened to my hip mobility and lower back

When it comes to building a strong lower body, the first moves that come to mind are probably squats and lunges, but you might be missing a trick. The Cossack squat is the powerhouse move you’re probably not doing, and it will help unlock your hips and ankles. Read on to find out more.

As a reminder, if you’re a complete beginner, pregnant or postpartum, or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or surgery, it’s always best to seek personalized advice from a qualified professional.

How to do a Cossack squat

Let’s start with how to do a Cossack squat with good form. It’s a good idea to master the bodyweight version before adding weight.

Start by getting into a wide stance, with your feet roughly twice shoulder-width apart. Point both toes forward, or slightly turned out and hold your hands together at chest height.

Shift your weight to one side, bend your knee and sit your hips back into a side squat, keeping your chest elevated.

As you lower, allow the non-working leg to remain straight, but pivot on its heel so the toes point straight up toward the ceiling.

Press firmly through the floor with the working foot to push up to your starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

Keep switching sides, aiming for 8-10 reps on each side. To add intensity, hold one of the best adjustable dumbbells in both hands in front of your chest.

What are the benefits?

Helps with hip and ankle mobility

This deep squat requires full range of motion in the hip and ankle joints, helping improve hip and ankle mobility. It’s a great one for runners or if you spend a lot of time sitting behind a desk.

When your hip flexors and adductors are tight, your pelvis can also lack full mobility. When this happens, your lower back compensates, which can lead to pain or tension. Unlocking your hip flexors and restoring deep internal and external rotation in the hips can remove this stress from your lumbar spine.

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Works on the groin and adductors

Unlike standard squats, with the Cossack squat, you’re loading the adductors at their longest stretch. This can significantly reduce your risk of groin strains and pulls.

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You’re working on your lateral stabilizers

Most typical strength training exercises, like squats and lunges, focus on the sagittal plane as you move forward and backward. Working on your side-to-side strength targets the small stabilizer muscles that are often neglected, making your lower body stronger.

I did 50 Cossack squats a day for a week — here’s what happened to my hip mobility and lower back

So what happened when I added this simple-sounding squat into my daily routine for a week? The first thing I learned was that this move is anything but simple. It might look easy on paper, but the reality was that my hip flexors were so tight at week 19 of my 20-week marathon training block that I found it extremely difficult to sink down into a single-leg squat, let alone complete 25 reps on each side.

I definitely found my right hip a lot tighter than my left (to be expected; I’m right-handed and most people have a stronger side), highlighting how I really needed to work on loosening these tight muscles now that I’m in my taper.

I stuck to the bodyweight version of this move for a full week, and while I’m still not ready to hold a dumbbell, I have noticed my form has improved. I can’t sink awfully low into the squat, but I can feel a much deeper stretch in my adductors as I move from side to side. It will definitely stay part of my strength routine post-marathon, but I think I’ll stick to 10 reps rather than 50 a week before my next race.

What are you waiting for? Stand up from your desk and give this one a go.

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