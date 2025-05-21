12-year study reveals the type of exercise that makes you live longer — it's not cardio

Up your protein. Add collagen. Walk 10,000 steps. Get more sleep. The list of tips for living longer is endless, and much of the advice comes from people with more social media followers than qualifications.

At Tom’s Guide, the fitness team works hard to cut through the noise. In our latest search for evidence-backed insights, we found a fascinating study that suggests strength training could be a key piece of the longevity puzzle.

Published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, the study followed more than 14,000 adults aged 50 and over for 12 years, using grip strength as a simple measure of muscle health. It found that people with lower grip strength had a 45 percent higher risk of death during the study.

The takeaway is simple: strong muscles aren’t just about how you look, they could help you live a longer, healthier life.

What is grip strength

Grip strength is exactly what it sounds like: how hard you can squeeze something with your hand. Think of it as your hand’s power meter. But it’s more than just winning at arm wrestling or opening stubborn jars. It’s actually a quick, simple way for doctors and researchers to get a snapshot of your overall muscle health.

Why? Because your grip says a lot about how strong your muscles are elsewhere in your body. As this study shows, keeping that strength up might just help you live longer and feel better as you age.

What are the best ways to build better strength

The good news is, you don’t need to live at the gym or lift massive weights to build strength. In fact, small, consistent efforts can make a big difference, especially as you age.

If you’re starting out, bodyweight exercises like squats, push-ups, or even getting up from a chair without using your hands (and repeating for a couple of sets) are great ways to begin. The best resistance bands are another beginner-friendly tool that’s easy on the joints but still effective.

For those with a bit more experience, adding weights, like dumbbells or one of the best kettlebells, can help challenge your muscles, and incorporating progressive overload into your training will keep the gains ticking along.

And remember, you don’t need to do it every day. Just two or three strength sessions a week can help to boost muscle, improve balance, and support long-term health.

Like with most things in life, the key is to find something you enjoy and stick with it. Strong muscles aren’t just about aesthetics, they can help you move better, feel better, and stay independent for longer.