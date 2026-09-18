We’ve tried her Pvolve workouts to get her abs, but next on our list was Jennifer Aniston’s famous smoothie recipe, which she says is her go-to breakfast. The recipe combines fruit, almond milk, collagen powder, greens, and caffeine to fuel Jen’s workouts, keep her full till lunchtime, and look after her hair and skin. Would adding it to my routine for a week give me Jen’s LA-glow? Read on to find out more.

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What is the smoothie recipe?

Jen’s morning routine sounds about as different from mine as you can get — she spends time meditating and journaling before having a coffee. Then she walks her dogs and makes sure the first hour of her day is totally screen-free. No stressful commute here, folks!

While we can’t all spend time meditating, we can steal her smoothie recipe. Here’s how to make it:

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1 cup of chocolate almond milk

2 scoops of Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides (Jen is a Vital Proteins ambassador)

Cherries

Banana

A few drops of Stevia

Antioxidants

1 cup of ice

Spinach

Pinch of cinnamon

Matcha powder

Spoonful of almond butter

Blend, pour into a glass, and then sip.

I tried Jennifer Aniston's go-to smoothie for a week — here’s what happened

I’ll admit, this recipe is a lot more complicated than my normal mix of protein powder, water, berries, and a banana. But in an attempt to live more like Jen, I tried her smoothie recipe for a week. Here’s what happened.

My hair and skin look the same

Of course, you need a lot longer than seven days to really see the effects of collagen supplements. In fact, the experts reckon it takes eight to twelve weeks before you’re likely to see a difference. Collagen peptides support skin hydration, elasticity, and cartilage health as you age, helping your skin look healthier and younger.

As well as being great for your hair, skin, and nails, collagen supplements are recommended for bone and tissue health and joint support, especially in older adults. This is an easy way to add collagen to your routine.

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It helped me stay full till lunchtime

Jen’s double hit of protein powder with almond milk delivers around 20-30 grams of protein first thing. Unlike Jen, I’ll often have my breakfast following a hectic nursery drop-off, dog walk, and marathon training run, all before getting to my desk for 9 a.m. While I often find myself reaching for a snack at 11 a.m., this recipe kept me full till lunchtime.

What’s more, adding a handful of berries and dark greens provides a decent dose of Vitamin C first thing. This can help protect you with antioxidants throughout the day and support your metabolism.

The almond butter also adds healthy fats for brain health, and the maca powder, while not something I’d typically have in my kitchen cupboard, can naturally boost your energy levels.

It tastes delicious

Last, but certainly not least, this smoothie tastes delicious. While it contains more ingredients than I’d typically buy, it’s one that I’ll keep in my routine for its taste alone. Now to learn how to meditate…

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