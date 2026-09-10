I asked a yoga instructor for a single pose that’ll help me build deep core strength and balance: Here’s what she recommended

“It doesn't just isolate the abs; it engages the hip flexors, glutes, pelvic muscles, and back all at once,” yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach Melissa Leach says when answering my question. I’m looking for a single yoga pose to build deep core strength and balance. I wish I had the time for a 20-minute daily yoga practice to build mobility as I train for my seventh marathon, but if there’s one pose I should prioritize, what is it?

According to Leach, it’s the boat pose. "This is part of why it can outperform traditional exercises like sit-ups, as they target a much narrower range of muscles,” she tells me. “A sit-up is a repetitive, single-plane movement, whereas boat pose asks your entire core to work together to keep you balanced and lifted, which is a much greater test of strength and control.”

Read on to find out more about how to do a boat pose and its benefits. As a reminder, what works for me might not be right for you and your body. If you’re pregnant or postpartum, or you’re currently recovering from an injury, it’s always best to seek personalized advice from a qualified professional before trying something new.

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Melissa Leach Melissa is a certified yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach with extensive experience in the health and wellness field. She specialises in yoga education, teacher training, and holistic lifestyle coaching, drawing from styles such as vinyasa and ashtanga. Over the years, she has worked with a wide range of communities, including children, veterans, and athletes. Melissa is passionate about creating safe, empowering spaces where individuals can reconnect with their bodies, build strength, and develop greater self-awareness. She currently works as a coach and yoga instructor at Yoga-Go.

How to do the boat pose

“There are different ways to perform boat pose. Traditional holds usually consist of staying in the pose for a total of 25 breaths, broken into five sets, while others add movement by hinging the upper body upwards and downwards,” says Leach.

“This version is a more accessible entry point for beginners, starting with bent knees and shorter, more manageable holds.”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor

Lean your torso back slightly while keeping your spine long and your chest lifted

Engage your core and slowly lift your feet off the floor, bringing your shins parallel to the ground

Balance on your sit bones, avoiding rolling onto your tailbone

Once stable, extend your arms in front of you, with your palms facing each other at shoulder height

If you feel comfortable, you can slowly extend your legs to create a ‘V’ shape with your body

Hold for 20-30 seconds, and repeat 2-4 times

What are the modifications for beginners?

“For beginners, keeping your legs bent in a half boat pose instead of straight can help reduce the core strain and effort required at the start. Lightly gripping the backs of your thighs can also provide support to help you balance,” Leach says.

“If you struggle with balance and maintaining a straight spine, you can either sit on a folded blanket or cushion to help tilt the pelvis forward, or sit with your back a few inches from the wall for reassurance.

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“The most important thing is to get a hold of the technique first, so start slowly, only holding for as long as it's comfortable and slowly increasing the length as your core strength improves,” she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Form mistakes to look out for include slumping back or arching your lower back — this is a sign you’re not properly engaging your deep core. You also want to make sure you’re not hunching your shoulders — think about rolling your shoulder blades down your back, and keep your gaze soft, focused on your toes to keep your neck long and neutral.

If it’s too much to straighten your legs as you have tight hamstrings, don’t force it. If you do, you’ll probably notice your lower back collapsing and your back arching. Holding the pose with bent knees and a flat back will work your core harder than straight legs with a rounded back.

Finally, make sure you’re not holding your breath as you hold the pose.

What are the benefits?

"Boat pose also helps build stability rather than just endurance,” says Leach. “Holding the position forces your deep core muscles, the ones that support your spine and pelvis, to switch on and stay engaged throughout. Over time, this can translate into better posture, a stronger lower back, and a core that supports your everyday movement."

I’ve been doing the boat pose every day for the past week, and while physically I, of course, look the same (if only building abs was that simple), after holding the pose for a few minutes a day, I’ve already noticed an improvement. My hip flexors don’t feel quite as tight, and I’m getting better at embracing the deep core shake I feel towards the end of my hold. Give it a go and let me know how you get on in the comments.

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