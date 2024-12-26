Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 crashed to its all-time low price — save 23%

Today, many smartwatches from many companies are available. Our best smartwatch page is packed with great options. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is near the top of that list as the best watch for sleep tracking. But it does so much more than track sleep.

Right now, you can save big by getting the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $254 at Amazon. That's a solid $75 off the regular price, which takes one of the most extraordinary smartwatches money can buy and makes it even better.

Don't wait on this one because this is the lowest price the watch has ever been available for.

We loved the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 enough to give it 4.5 stars in our review because of its accurate and detailed sleep insights, useful AI-powered wellness features, responsive user interface, massive storage increase over its predecessor, precise GPS features and spot-on workout tracking data.

That's a lot to love, but like anything, there are some drawbacks, minor as they may be. One negative is the design: it's essentially the same as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It would have been nice to see Samsung change something. Then again, if the design is working, sometimes it's okay to leave it alone.

The watch's battery life is relatively standard, lasting a respectable full day between charges. Larger watches like the Apple Watch Ultra can withstand a couple of days of usage, but most people can get a full day and night out of a watch. This is something to remember before making the purchase, but unless you're a hardcore user, you should find it lasts long enough.

If you jump on this Galaxy Watch 7 deal, the biggest takeaway is that some features, like sleep apnea detection, require the latest Galaxy phones to work. If you have an older Android phone, the watch will still connect and perform most of its functions, but you won't get the most advanced features. Of course, you can watch the best phone deals if you want to grab a new Galaxy at a reasonable price.