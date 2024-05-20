Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch FE listings just appeared ahead of launch

New Samsung smartwatches are coming soon, according to recent leak

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch FE haven't exactly been kept under wraps, with plenty of leaks about the two devices coming out consistently. Another leak has just emerged, suggesting that the watches are in the final phase and will launch soon.

According to a report from Droid Life, the Galaxy Watch 7 and a cheaper Galaxy Watch FE model have appeared at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the U.S. Before going on sale in the near future, devices must undergo this regulatory step. If both Samsung watches have found themselves under the FCC's purview, then we should be able to get our hands (and wrists) on them soon.

As for specifics about the models on sale, the listings show four Galaxy Watch 7 models in total — two at the 40 mm case size (one with LTE connectivity and one with Wi-Fi only) and two at the 44 mm case size (one LTE, one Wi-Fi). 

There's an additional model number listed, which is most likely the long-rumored Galaxy Watch FE. It's interesting that there's only one model listed here, as it could mean Samsung is only planning to release the Galaxy Watch FE in one size, rather than the traditional 40mm and 44mm sizes offered by the more expensive Galaxy Watch models

Here are the model numbers that appeared in the FCC listing:

  • Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm/Wi-Fi): SM-L300
  • Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm/Wi-Fi): SM-L310
  • Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm/LTE): SM-L305
  • Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm/LTE): SM-L315
  • Possible Galaxy Watch FE: SM-R861

Samsung has an Unpacked event rumors for July 10, which could be when the company plans to announce its smartwatch models. It's also possible Samsung could announce them sooner at a smaller event or even release the watches through a press release to get them out more quickly. 

The company could also announce the next generation of foldable smartphones at the July 10 event, which would make it rather exciting, including the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We could also see the long-rumored Galaxy Ring, which would also be interesting.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

