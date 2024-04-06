The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE looks like a lock — here’s why

Samsung is working on the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition (FE); we're almost positive about this. After doing some digging, the folks at AndroidHeadlines have discovered model numbers for an upcoming Galaxy smartwatch. Sure enough, the smartwatch is called the Galaxy Watch FE, making the release of the more affordable smartwatch as close to lock as you'll find.

The model number of the yet unannounced smartwatch is SM-R866. So far, three model numbers have been discovered in what is likely the Galaxy Watch FE line — SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N.

Unfortunately, while the model number tells us that the Galaxy Watch FE almost certainly exists, it doesn't tell us much about the watch. We don't know what sizes it'll come in or exactly what specs it'll offer, but we can expect them to be more modest than the current Galaxy Watch 6 models.

Based on the similarity to the model number of the Galaxy Watch 4, which was SM-R860, we can speculate that the Galaxy Watch FE will come with specs similar to those of the smartwatch released in 2021. If Samsung's goal is to create a more affordable smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 would be a good starting point, as it's still moderately powerful, but its specs are modest enough to get the price down.

(Image credit: Future)

Korean publication The Elec reported that Samsung is planning to release the FE version of its smartwatch in the summer. This would align with the expected release window of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, as well as the rumored Galaxy Fold FE.

Of course, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 for those looking for the most powerful specs and the latest features. There's been no shortage of rumors about the higher-end smartwatch, so we're confident it'll be announced around the same time as the more affordable model.

Apple has the Apple Watch SE to attract buyers looking for an affordable smartwatch, so it would make sense for Samsung to target similar buyers with its latest offerings. The cheapest Galaxy Watch 6 model currently sells for $300, so it's possible that Samsung could target a $200 price for the Fan Edition, but only time will tell.

