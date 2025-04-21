Hurry! Apple Watch 10 just hit lowest price ever at 25% off
This deal is awesome
The Apple Watch Series 10 has gotten a few price drops since its initial launch, but none have been as substantial as this discount.
Right now you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 for just $299 at Amazon. That's 25% off and a savings of $100, making this the lowest price yet.
If you're in the market for an incredible smartwatch, getting the Apple Watch Series 10 with a $100 discount is a great deal. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this watch listed for, so it's a great time to take one home. In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we said that "overall, the Series 10 is the sweet spot for a flagship."
We don't know how long this deal will last, so if you're in the market for an Apple Watch, you'll want to act quickly. Remember, those tariffs are coming, which could cause prices to rise.
Apple Watch Series 10: Why this is a good deal
If you're still unsure whether this Apple Watch is right for you, here's a quick look at what you get to help you decide.
- 1.53 square inch display
- S10 SiP with 64‑bit dual core processor
- 4‑core Neural Engine
- 64GB capacity
- LTPO3 OLED Always‑On Retina display
- Up to 18 hours of battery life normal use
- Fall Detection
- Electrical heart sensor
- Temperature sensor
In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, our own Kate Kozuch praised the thinner and lighter design, 20% larger display and new features like sleep apnea detection. You also get faster charging.
The display isn't just bigger. It's 40% brighter while offering better off-angle viewing. In other words, the Apple Watch 10 is a great workout partner even in direct sunlight.
Another perk is that the the Series 10 also has a new speaker and mic system that improves call quality through voice isolation. So you can take quick calls on your wrist without it feeling awkward.
The only notable trade-offs are the lack of blood oxygen monitoring (due to a patent dispute) and the same rated 18 hours of battery life. You'll likely have to charge once a day.
Overall, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for most people and right now it's even better with this discount.
