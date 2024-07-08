Google Pixel Watch 3 key specs just leaked by FCC listing

The Made by Google event takes place next month, with Google expected to use the August 13 showcase to launch both the Pixel 9 phone and a new Pixel Watch 3, among other Pixel devices.

Up to now, most leaks and rumors surrounding the event have focused on Google's flagship smartphones, with the Pixel Watch 3 getting scant attention. The most prominent rumor surrounding the latest smartwatch from Google suggests that it's getting a larger size — most likely 45mm. This would bring the company's watch series in line with what rivals Samsung and Apple offer.

A new rumor suggests at least four Pixel Watch 3 versions will be dropping in August. The variants were spotted in FCC testing by Android Police. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 — which we expect to see this Wednesday (July 10) at Galaxy Unpacked — there will be a two Pixel Watch 3 versions with LTE connectivity and two others with only Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support.

The four models seem to confirm that Google will be releasing the Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm and 45mm sizes with different connectivity features. It's unclear from the model names which device is which in the listing.

The FCC submission also appears to confirm that all four watches will feature Ultra-wideband support something current Pixel Watches lack. UWB support will give the watches a number of new abilities including the ability to unlock a car door and provide new gesture controls.

It had previously been reported by 9to5Google that the Pixel Watch 3 was going to get UWB connectivity via one of their regular APK teardowns. However, code that shows up in APK teardowns doesn't always make it into final products. The FCC submission is more confirmation that Google's next smartwatch will have the feature.

Finally, the FCC listing seems to indicate that the Pixel Watch 3 will support both 5GHz and 2.4Ghz Wi-fi connectivity, something that most smartwatches lack. The new watch might even have Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, though that's a little more unclear. The documents also indicate that NFC support will be a part of the watch.

