Google Maps for iPhones is about to get a much-needed driving upgrade

Staying under the speed limit while driving with Google Maps may soon get a lot easier on iPhone, as an on-screen speedometer has started appearing for certain users.

The speedometer has been spotted in both the iOS and CarPlay version of Google Maps by autoevolution and its readers, although sadly nobody's apparently been able to grab screenshots or photos of it yet.

Since it uses GPS data, this speedometer could be more accurate than your car's own speedometer, as well as more conveniently placed for when you're checking upcoming directions.

Some Android versions of Google Maps can already do this, but seeing the feature appear in Google Maps’ iOS and CarPlay editions is exciting news for Apple users, who currently can only see speed limits for the current road while driving.

Speedometers on mapping apps — an inconsistent experience

If you're not wedded to Google Maps but want a speedometer on your navigation app right now, Waze offers iPhone and Android users alike a way to get real-time speed information in a mapping app.

Apple Maps, like Google Maps for most users, can only display speed limits. But thanks to iOS 18, Apple Maps is becoming more useful when you're outside your car with topographic maps, pre-set and custom hiking routes and more.

It's a shame that the Google Maps speedometer has only limited availability for now, with one user on Reddit claiming that they only found the speedometer on one of two iPhones they own. But this is going to be a very welcome upgrade once it arrives on everyone's devices, though there's no telling how long it will be until this feature is fully rolled out.

With a Made by Google event coming on August 13, perhaps Google will take a break from announcing the rumored Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 to talk a little about updates to Google Maps and other popular apps, but that’s just a guess.