Google Maps for iPhones is about to get a much-needed driving upgrade

News
By
published

An on-screen speedometer at long last

Google Maps on iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Staying under the speed limit while driving with Google Maps may soon get a lot easier on iPhone, as an on-screen speedometer has started appearing for certain users.

The speedometer has been spotted in both the iOS and CarPlay version of Google Maps by autoevolution and its readers, although sadly nobody's apparently been able to grab screenshots or photos of it yet.

Since it uses GPS data, this speedometer could be more accurate than your car's own speedometer, as well as more conveniently placed for when you're checking upcoming directions.

Some Android versions of Google Maps can already do this, but seeing the feature appear in Google Maps’ iOS and CarPlay editions is exciting news for Apple users, who currently can only see speed limits for the current road while driving.

Speedometers on mapping apps — an inconsistent experience

If you're not wedded to Google Maps but want a speedometer on your navigation app right now, Waze offers iPhone and Android users alike a way to get real-time speed information in a mapping app.

Apple Maps, like Google Maps for most users, can only display speed limits. But thanks to iOS 18, Apple Maps is becoming more useful when you're outside your car with topographic maps, pre-set and custom hiking routes and more.

It's a shame that the Google Maps speedometer has only limited availability for now, with one user on Reddit claiming that they only found the speedometer on one of two iPhones they own. But this is going to be a very welcome upgrade once it arrives on everyone's devices, though there's no telling how long it will be until this feature is fully rolled out. 

With a Made by Google event coming on August 13, perhaps Google will take a break from announcing the rumored Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 to talk a little about updates to Google Maps and other popular apps, but that’s just a guess.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 247 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
5
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Grey)
Our Review
8
Total by Verizon - Apple...
Total by Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
Visible
View
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.