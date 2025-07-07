Garmin Forerunner 255 returns to its lowest ever price for Prime Day — is it still worth getting in 2025?

I've been testing Garmin watches for a decade and usually my advice to anyone looking for value is to buy an older model, because there are always deals available on the last generation of Garmin watches.

The question is how old is too old with regards to buying a Garmin watch. The Garmin Forerunner 255 is just $199 at Amazon right now, matching its lowest ever price, but it's three-years-old now and has been superseded by two newer models.

I'd say it's still worth looking at, because at that price it undercuts the current Garmin Forerunner range entirely, and the Forerunner 255 still has all the features you really need in a sports watch. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog).

I’ve tested the Garmin Forerunner 255 as well as the Garmin Forerunner 265 and Garmin Forerunner 570 — the two models that have come out since the 255 to supersede it — and when it comes to the core sports tracking experience on the watches the 255 holds its own.

The Forerunner 255 offers multi-band GPS tracking, the most accurate mode, and a wide array of customizable sports modes. It also has detailed training analysis, even if it doesn’t offer all the features available on the newer watches such as training readiness.

Some of the bigger upgrades you get on newer Garmin watches include AMOLED screens, a revamped user interface and an improved optical heart rate sensor that’s more accurate than the one on the Forerunner 255.

You’ll pay a lot more to get those new features though. Even the cheapest Forerunner in the current line-up — the Garmin Forerunner 165 — is more expensive than the Forerunner 255 at this reduced price.

One thing you won’t get with the Forerunner 255 is a lot of new features via software updates, because Garmin reserves those for its latest devices. It’s a great watch with the features it has right now though, and you’ll still get good customer support if anything goes wrong.

Even with the Forerunner 255 being an older watch I think it’s unlikely that its price drops further than this, so if you want a reliable sports watch for under $200, this might well be your best bet this Prime Day.

