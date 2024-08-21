Garmin Fenix 8: All the rumors so far

Latest news Updated August 21 - The Fenix 8 will likely sport an AMOLED screen

- A budget-friendly Fenix 8 model called the Fenix E may also be in the works

- The Garmin Epix line is likely to be folded into the Fenix line



Late summer and early fall is when brands like Apple, Garmin, Google and Samsung refresh their best smartwatches. While Google and Samsung recently revealed their hands (wrists?), we expect new models imminently from Apple — namely, an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch 10 ( or X) — as well as from Garmin.

One of Garmin's most anticipated releases of the year is a follow-up to the high-end Garmin Fenix 7. We may also get an updated Garmin Enduro 3, but don't count on any new Epix models. We'll explain why below.

I've been following all the leaks and rumors about the Garmin Fenix 8. Here's everything we expect, including possible details on pricing, design, features and more.

Garmin Fenix 7 cheat sheet: Biggest rumors

Release date prediction: Late August or early September 2024

Late August or early September 2024 Price prediction: Around $649 and up

Around $649 and up Design: AMOLED screen, more onboard storage, built-in microphone, two or three size options

AMOLED screen, more onboard storage, built-in microphone, two or three size options Features: Support for offline maps, ECG sensor, possibly solar charging

Garmin Fenix 8: possible price and availability

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 7 starts at $649 for the standard version in 42mm and increases to $999 for the Pro Sapphire Solar edition in the largest size, 51mm.

Like its predecessor, we expect the Fenix 8 to come in a wide range of configurations, including sizes 42mm, 47mm and 51mm, and possibly with or without solar charging capabilities and/or a sapphire crystal display.

We may see the starting price of the Fenix 8 increase slightly, from $650 to $699 or more. Or, Garmin may follow Samsung and Google's lead and keep its most basic new model priced consistently with its predecessor. The Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349 like the Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $299, the same as the Galaxy Watch 6.

Of course, the Fenix line is more closely correlated with the Galaxy Watch Ultra ($640) and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (from $799).

Rumors also point to a potential budget-friendly Garmin Fenix E model that would presumably start at less than the entry-level Fenix 8, likely sacrificing an upgraded screen to keep costs down.

Industry insiders also suggest that the new line of Fenix devices will debut ahead of the IFA 2024 tech conference scheduled to open in Berlin on September 6 with units shipping ahead of the holiday season.

Garmin Fenix 8: feature and tech upgrades

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

The biggest upgrade we expect to see to the Garmin Fenix line is an AMOLED screen on all but the budget-friendly Garmin E, which may or may not exist. Presently, all Garmin Fenix 7 models use MiP (memory in pixel) LCD technology, which isn't nearly as bright, saturated or lovely to look at as AMOLED, though MiP screens are less battery intensive.

Of course, folks who want a Fenix 7 with an AMOLED screen right here and now can spring for the Garmin Epix 2. The two devices are essentially a match, aside from the display tech. Here's a closer look at the Garmin Fenix 7 vs. Epix 2.

With the Fenix line gaining an AMOLED screen, where does the Garmin Epix line now fit into the brand's portfolio? Rumors suggest it doesn't; this is the end of the road for Epix and we likely won't see an Epix 3.

Beyond display improvements, the Fenix 8 may also feature a new ECG sensor, an LED flashlight and more onboard storage. A built-in microphone for hands-free access to say, Amazon's Alex assistant, may also come to fruition.

Feature-wise, support for offline maps also seems likely to be in the cards. This info is all courtesy of a leaked report published in July on the website Fitness Tracker Tests .

There's no word yet on the Fenix 8's potential battery performance but given the likely move from MiP to AMOLED, it may take a hit.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Garmin Fenix 8: Upgrade wishlist

Given Fenix's reputation as one of the best watches for marathon runners and its heady starting price of $650, a modern AMOLED screen upgrade seems like a given. The advantage of a brighter screen for runners is obvious: you can actually read your watch's stats in direct sunlight, even while on the move.

I also hope Garmin keeps a solar-powered Fenix 8 option in the portfolio. Brighter screens need more battery power and solar charging is more convenient than traditional charging.

I would like to see Garmin copy Samsung and Google by keeping the starting price of the latest-gen Fenix watch in line with its predecessor. Apple, if you're reading this: the same goes for your and your watch.

Finally, many of the best smartwatches are leaning into AI to help deliver custom-tailored health and fitness insights and tips, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Garmin would be wise to do the same or be left in the dust by the competition. This is a flagship model, after all.

Garmin Fenix 8: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

With the release of who knows how many new Garmin Fenix 8 models possibly weeks away, we know surprisingly little about what upgrades the new lineup may boast, aside from possibly a better screen, ECG sensor and built-in LED flashlight.

Will these improvements be enough for the Fenix 8 to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the also-forthcoming Ultra 3? We shall see.