Garmin takes on Apple Watch Ultra — here’s the first look at the Garmin Venu X1

Garmin has launched the Venu X1, an all-new smartwatch that has the largest AMOLED display in the brand’s range and a square design.

It looks like a direct rival to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and is priced accordingly — it will set you back $799.99 in the U.S. and £679.99 in the U.K., and will be available to order on 18 June.

As ever with the best Garmin watches, you can expect a first-class sports tracking experience, and it’s clear that Garmin is keen to cut into the smartwatch market from the design of the Venu X1, which has a slim and lightweight case to go along with the vast 2-inch display.

Smartwatch style but built for sport

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Venu X1 comes in two colors — black and moss green – and has a nylon strap as standard, which I usually find more comfortable than silicone straps for all-day wear.

It has a titanium case back and a sapphire crystal screen to ensure it’s durable enough for your outdoor activities, and also has a built-in flashlight, a feature I find very useful on watches like the Garmin Fenix 8.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Though it doesn’t offer cellular connectivity like an Apple Watch, it has smarts like music storage, NFC payments, and a mic and speaker, which you can use for voice commands.

Battery life takes a hit

(Image credit: Garmin)

One area where Garmin watches have always excelled compared with smartwatches is battery life, but the large screen on the Garmin Venu X1 means it will only last two days on a charge if you have the display set to always-on.

You can extend the battery life to eight days in watch mode if you have the screen set to raise to wake, and the Venu X1 offers 16 hours of GPS tracking.

The decision to opt for the brighter, larger screen over battery life is another indication that Garmin is gunning for smartwatches with the Venu X1, rather than its traditional sports watch audience.