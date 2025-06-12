Garmin takes on Apple Watch Ultra — here’s the first look at the Garmin Venu X1
The Venu X1 brings a bold new look to Garmin’s range
Garmin has launched the Venu X1, an all-new smartwatch that has the largest AMOLED display in the brand’s range and a square design.
It looks like a direct rival to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and is priced accordingly — it will set you back $799.99 in the U.S. and £679.99 in the U.K., and will be available to order on 18 June.
As ever with the best Garmin watches, you can expect a first-class sports tracking experience, and it’s clear that Garmin is keen to cut into the smartwatch market from the design of the Venu X1, which has a slim and lightweight case to go along with the vast 2-inch display.
Smartwatch style but built for sport
The Garmin Venu X1 comes in two colors — black and moss green – and has a nylon strap as standard, which I usually find more comfortable than silicone straps for all-day wear.
It has a titanium case back and a sapphire crystal screen to ensure it’s durable enough for your outdoor activities, and also has a built-in flashlight, a feature I find very useful on watches like the Garmin Fenix 8.
Though it doesn’t offer cellular connectivity like an Apple Watch, it has smarts like music storage, NFC payments, and a mic and speaker, which you can use for voice commands.
Battery life takes a hit
One area where Garmin watches have always excelled compared with smartwatches is battery life, but the large screen on the Garmin Venu X1 means it will only last two days on a charge if you have the display set to always-on.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
You can extend the battery life to eight days in watch mode if you have the screen set to raise to wake, and the Venu X1 offers 16 hours of GPS tracking.
The decision to opt for the brighter, larger screen over battery life is another indication that Garmin is gunning for smartwatches with the Venu X1, rather than its traditional sports watch audience.
More from Tom's Guide
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.