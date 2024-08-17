Gamin Fenix 8 images leak alongside a mysterious new model

Late summer/early fall tends to be when all the new best smartwatch models launch. We just got our first look at the updated Google Pixel Watch 3 and I just wrapped up reviewing the equally impressive Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. However, Apple, Garmin and other brands have yet to reveal their latest offerings.

With the launch of Garmin’s freshest models likely weeks away, early images published by WinFuture of these upcoming devices have leaked, including our first look at what very well may be the Garmin Fenix 8 sports watch, high-end Garmin Enduro 2 and a brand-new model that could potentially be a budget-friendly Fenix 8 alternative. Here’s what you need to know.

Garmin Fenix 8

The Garmin Fenix 8 is one of the most highly-anticipated rugged, adventure-ready smartwatch models of 2024. A direct competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, all signs point to an AMOLED screen being its most significant improvement. That said, much is still unknown.

All prior Garmin Fenix models have sported comparably less impressive MiP (memory in pixel) displays, which use less battery but are also harder to see in bright sunlight. AMOLED screens, by comparison, tend to be brighter, with faster refresh rates, a wider range of colors and better saturation.

The Fenix 8 may also offer greater storage capacity than its predecessors to support offline maps, amongst other improvements.

A new budget-friendly Garmin Fenix model?

Leaked images also reveal a totally new device, in addition to the Garmin Fenix 8, that many industry experts expect to be a more budget-friendly alternative to the Fenix 8 with all the latest features, minus the upgraded AMOLED screen.

Given that the cheapest Fenix 7 model currently starts at $649 it will be interesting to see if this more wallet-friendly Fenix 8 model, potentially called the Fenix E, will debut for less than that. Rumors suggest it will only be available in 47mm and with a MiPs screen, but pricing details remain elusive.

Garmin Enduro 3

The third and final sports watch shown in the recently leaked Garmin smartwatch product image appears to be the next-gen Garmin Enduro watch, one of the brand’s priciest wrist-based offerings. Like the other forthcoming models, concrete details are scant. That said, I’ll update this article with more details as they become available.

Moreover, my colleagues and I will be covering all the latest Garmin wearable releases as they launch, with pricing and availability info, detailed comparisons between each model’s most significant competitors and more.