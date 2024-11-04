How to sleep with election night anxiety

Uncertainty surrounding the election is causing rising anxiety in many Americans, and with the polls closing soon, you might find your stress levels creeping upwards — and your sleep taking a nosedive.

The American Psychological Association reports that 77% of Americans have been experiencing election anxiety in 2024, and the resulting sleep loss has been dubbed 'electsomnia'. It's impossible to avoid the election this close to the end of the race, but there are ways to ensure election anxiety isn't causing sleepless nights.

What is "electsomnia"?

Worrying about the election? You're not the only one, with more than seven out of 10 Americans reporting election season has been causing anxiety, and 25% of Americans struggling with insomnia as a result (according to a survey by the American Psychological Association).

This phenomenon has been dubbed "electsomnia" by sleep experts at Sleep Review. "Electsomnia", or election insomnia, is a lack of sleep quality and sleep efficiency due to worrying about the election results. And it's not the first time it's happened, as researchers observed similar poor sleep habits surrounding the the 2020 election.

Why is it hard to sleep when you're anxious?

Cortisol and adrenaline are high alert hormones that create a feeling of wakefulness. As well as getting you up in the morning, these hormones are released by the body when you feel anxious or stressed, placing you in 'fight or flight' mode. Combined with the churning gut and tight muscles also caused by anxiety, it can be very hard to sleep when you're stressed.

In addition, cortisol and adrenaline take a while to clear from the body. So even though you stepped away from the news before bed, election anxiety from earlier in the day might still be causing your sleep deprivation.

5 ways to sleep with election night anxiety

Pre-election anxiety can be particularly stressful for a few key reasons. First, while others stresses might be somewhat in your control, there's only so much you can do to influence election results. Second, it's very hard to avoid news about the election (and you probably shouldn't steer completely clear). But despite that, there are ways to lower election anxiety before bed, to encourage healthier sleep...

1. Only check the news at set times during the day

Good sleep begins in the morning — so start your day right by staying away from the internet. If you're used to flicking through the paper with breakfast (or, more likely, scrolling online), enjoy a few minutes with a good book instead, or simply soak up the peace of a screen-free morning.

To avoid anxiety following you throughout the day, set certain times to check your phone / the news. Disconnecting entirely isn't entirely realistic (or necessarily desirable) but limiting your screen time can prevent you from getting too caught up in election worries.

2. Set a digital bedtime

It's easy to stumble onto election news online, even if you aren't looking for it. A quick thumb through social media can send your stress levels through the roof, while a pre-bed doomscroll can keep you up all night. Avoid temptation by giving your electronics a bedtime that's several hours before your own.

Setting app timer limits can help you maintain screen-free time, but if you're struggling to put your phone away, put it to good use instead. Try using sound therapy to create a sense of calm, or enjoy an online sleep mediation.

3. Write racing thoughts in a worry journal

Unloading your worries into a worry journal can help prevent racing thoughts from keeping you up. It's an opportunity to recognize overthinking and identify negative thought patterns, so you can redirect your mind towards something more positive. Instead of getting caught up in negative possibilities, write down events that make you feel happy or hopeful.

And you don't have to wait until the evening to write in a worry journal. If during the day you find your thoughts are spiraling, jotting down your concerns can help you address them, rather than dwell on them.

4. Engage in a calming pre-bed routine

With your phone placed to one side, you might be wondering just what to do in the time before bed. A calming nighttime routine will keep you occupied without keeping you awake, so think of low key activities you enjoy such as listening to music, reading a book, or meditating.

Other useful techniques for de-stressing include progressive muscle relaxation and the sleep visualization method. The latter involves picturing yourself in a peaceful scenario and focusing on as many sensory details as possible. So when your mind wants to imagine the worst possible election scenarios, you redirect your thoughts to the sand between your toes, the gentle sound of lapping waves, or whatever you consider your 'happy place'.

5. Get out of bed if you've been lying awake

If election anxieties are keeping you awake, don't spend your time tossing and turning in bed. Follow the 15 minute sleep rule instead: after (roughly) 15 minutes lying awake, get out of bed, move to a different room, turn the lights to low, and engage in a calming activity.

Getting out of bed disrupts negative thought patterns and prevents your brain from learning to associate lying in bed with feeling anxious. Once you're calm and sleepy again you can return to bed, and should fall back to sleep relatively quickly.

How to sleep with post-election anxiety

With the election results out of the way, you might find your sleep returns to normal (for the next four years, at least). But you might not — and the advice above can help you maintain healthier sleep even after the election is over.

Continue a digital detox in the lead up to bedtime, instead opting for the calming activities we associate with good sleep hygiene. Cut down your screen usage during the day as well, setting times to check the news and social media.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep style won't necessarily prevent pre-bed anxiety, but the right sleep environment can help you drift off comfortably.