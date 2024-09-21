5 signs you need to replace your pillow, plus top 3 deals to shop this weekend

Resting your head on a plush pillow at night is more than just comfort. It's the key to quality sleep and proper spine alignment. Despite this, pillows are often overlooked when considering sleep hygiene and overall health.

Even if you're sleeping on one of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers, if you haven't got the perfect pillow to match or haven't changed your pillows in a while, your sleep experience may be impacted.

We often forget about replacing pillows and focus only on changing the covers along with our sheets. Here, we’ll explore why that's a problem, along with key signs that your pillows need replacing. We'll also take a look at the best pillow deals this to shop this weekend so you can get a head start on refreshing your bedroom.

Why do you need to replace your pillow?

Have you ever noticed yellow stains on your pillows and felt unsure about using them? Your doubts were right. After all, when our faces are directly in contact with material for several hours every night, it's bound to get a little dirty.

Over time, the surface of your pillow absorbs dirt, sweat, oils and dead skin cells. Continuing to sleep on these will compromise your skin resulting in acne and rashes. Pillows can also accumulate dust mites or pet dander which may cause allergies or worsen the condition of asthma sufferers.

Sagging pillows which have been used for years will be unable to provide you with the required support for your neck and head, and can misalign your spine. This can cause sore muscles and neck pain making you toss and turn in discomfort.

How often do you need to replace your pillow?

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recommends replacing your pillow every two years or sooner. This also depends on other factors like the nature of your sleeping environment, the materials used in your pillows and their usage.

If you have a particularly durable pillow that you maintain well, wash regularly, and change the covers, your pillow will last longer. According to bedding experts , changing your pillow every 1 to 2 years will be enough for most people.

5 signs you need to replace your pillow

Now that we know the recommended time frame between pillow replacements, it's important to look for the clear signs that indicate you might need to change sooner.

1. You’re experiencing neck pain in the mornings

Just like how it's important for your mattress to keep up a healthy spinal alignment, your pillows should support your neck too for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Old pillows can be too soft, flat or uneven for you to lie down. You may end up bunching your pillow or duvet underneath your neck to get the support you need, and this can cause unnecessary stress to your neck and strain on your muscles .

2. Your pillow is discolored

The yellow discoloration or the stains on your pillows may be due to various reasons. Sweat, drool, dust, skin and hair oils and sleeping on wet hair can contribute to moisture absorption over time leading to these stains.

It may also be due to a bacteria build-up which not only makes your pillows turn yellow but also irritates your skin causing breakouts.

3. Your pillows have lost their shape

Old pillows can end up looking like deflated balloons, losing their shape and becoming lumpy. The once soft fillings will be unevenly distributed, and will cease to adequately give support to your neck.

This is due to being compressed under the weight of your head every night. Overtime, this will flatten the fill and reduce the loft.

4. Your allergies are worse

If you’re someone who suffers from allergies or asthma or has sinus problems, not replacing your pillows will worsen your condition. Continuous exposure to dust particles in the air, pet dander and skin dead skin cells can cause mites, and even bed bugs, to accumulate within your pillows.

They also thrive in damp and warm conditions. So if you find yourself sneezing more than usual, it may be time to replace your dusty pillows with new ones.

5. They start to smell

Smelly pillows? Time to get brand new ones for a good night’s sleep. Unpleasant odor is an unmistakable sign that your body oils, sweat and dirt have seeped through the cover to your pillow.

This can also indicate a bacteria build-up which cannot be solved with any amount of DIY or sweet smelling air fresheners.

Top 3 pillow deals to shop this weekend

Helix Talalay Latex Pillow: Was from $86.30, now from $63 at Helix Designed for all sleeping positions, the Talalay Latex pillow is available in two height options (high loft: 7 inches and low loft: 5.75 inches) for optimal support and comfort. The pillow consists of a breathable Tencel cover and a 100% latex core. This will promote airflow and will keep you cool throughout the night preventing sweating and discomfort. In addition to this, the hypoallergenic nature of the materials resists mold, bacteria and dust mites. The current deal offers a 25% off on both standard and king sizes of the pillow, but with our exclusive code, TOMS27, you can get 27% off, bringing a standard size down to $63 (was $86.30). You can also expect a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and 1-year warranty

Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow: Was from $129, now from $96.80 at Brooklyn Bedding With the body weight distribution benefits of a memory foam pillow, this choice has responsive contouring letting you sleep with adequate support and comfort all through the night. This also proves to be a perfect option for hot sleepers with infused cooling gel to dissipate heat and keep you fresh. The copper infused foam has antimicrobial benefits resisting allergens, dust mites and bacteria. You can choose from king or queen sizes with high loft (5 inches) or low loft (4 inches) according to your sleeping preferences for maximum comfort. It is currently available at a 25% fall discount, making the queen size $96.80 (was $129). You'll enjoy a 30-night sleep trial and a 3-year warranty with every purchase.