I ran 50 miles in the Brooks Glycerin 20 — and there's a massive $60 off right now with this early Prime Day deal
Save $60 on these very comfortable running shoes
While the Prime Day is still weeks away, there are some great early Prime Day running shoe deals available now, and the pick of the bunch is this $60 saving on the Brooks Glycerin 20.
For a limited time, Amazon has the Brooks Glycerin 20 on sale for $99. I logged over 50 miles in the Brooks Glycerin 20 when I tested it and pretty much loved every step. It’s a very comfortable cushioned shoe that eats up the miles, and it’s going for a song right now on Amazon and Brooks' own website, where you can find the shoe for under $100.
Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest I can remember seeing the Brooks Glycerin 20 available for, with a wide range of sizes and colors available in both the women’s and men’s shoes. All versions of the shoe are reduced, including the Brooks Glycerin 20 StealthFit, which has a tighter upper, and the Brooks Glycerin 20 GTS, which has extra stability features.
Price check: $99 @ Brooks
One of the reasons the Brooks Glycerin 20 has been substantially reduced is because the Brooks Glycerin 21 came out earlier this year. I have also done a lot of running in the Glycerin 21 and it’s a fantastic shoe and one I slightly prefer to the Glycerin 20 because of the extra foam in the midsole.
However, it’s only a mild improvement, and you’ll have to pay $60 more for the Glycerin 21. It’s not worth that extra outlay in my opinion, because the Glycerin 20 is such a good and similar shoe, and one that will suit runners of all levels. If you are an experienced runner with a shoe rotation, the Glycerin 20 works well as a cushioned shoe for your easy miles, while new runners will find it a protective and comfortable option to do all their runs in.
There are several versions of the Glycerin 20 in the sale, and a wide range of colors and sizes so you should find one that suits. The Brooks Glycerin 20 GTS is the stability version of the shoe and has Brooks’ GuideRails to keep your foot centered on the run and counter overpronation. It’s a good option for those with flat feet or anyone seeking more stability. The Brooks Glycerin 20 StealthFit is the same as the standard shoe but with a tighter-fitting upper.
