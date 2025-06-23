The Brooks summer sale is here — 11 deals I'd shop on sneakers and apparel
Hit the ground running this summer with some new Brooks shoes
Whether you’re hitting the trails, neighborhood streets, or a treadmill in the cool refuge of your air-conditioned home this summer, a new pair of Brooks running shoes will make the task much easier on your feet. And fortunately, Brooks is running a huge sale right now to make room for next-gen shoes, so both your feet and your wallet will be happy with this new addition to your closet.
Brooks consistently creates some of the best running shoes we’ve tested. My favorites from this sale include the sleek Ghost 16 slashed to $99 for men and women and the Revel 7 for women priced at just $84, making it one of the most affordable shoes you can snag from Brooks at the moment.
In addition to shoes, Brooks also has quite a bit of running apparel on sale as well. Scroll on to see my top 11 picks from this massive sale, or browse the entire Brooks sale for yourself from $11.
Best Brooks deals
Whether you’re planning a run outside in the warm summer sun or inside your air-conditioned gym, this comfortable semi-fitted tank will keep you cool. In addition to its breezy style, the tank features fabric that’s sweat-wicking, fast-drying, and odor-resistant. It’s a win-win-win in my book.
Even though this soft half-zip is better-suited for fall temperatures, it’s worth snagging now at 35% off. Plus, you may get some use out of it in summer if you love to workout at your local gym, where the AC tends to be quite cold. It’s breathable and moisture-wicking, so it’ll keep you comfortably warm at the gym.
These bright running shorts will help you stay visible on the road or the trails, and despite its 25% discount, there are still multiple sizes left. Plus, there’s storage space built into the waistband, perfect for snacks, your phone, sunscreen, and more. You can find a 5-inch variant of this short on sale for men at the same price.
For extra skin protection, throw on a lightweight running jacket like this one before heading outside. It’s super breathable, so you shouldn’t get too hot while running, but if you do, you can quickly slip it off and wrap it around your waist. This jacket is also water-resistant, so you can go for a run even if it’s lightly raining.
The Revel 7 is one of Brooks’ most budget-friendly running shoes at full price, and right now, there’s $15 knocked off its affordable price. Whether you’re going for a run, lifting weights, or running errands, these shoes offer comfortable, adaptive cushioning that’ll support your foot all day. Shop the Revel 7 for men on sale, too.
For rainy summer days, Brooks’ Divide 5 GTX shoe is the perfect solution, whether you’re heading out for a run on nearby roads or trails. They’re waterproof and breathable, yet feature plenty of cushioning to support your foot.
The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands. The Ghost 16 for men is also slashed to $99 right now.
For those looking for maximum cushioning in a running shoe, this is the one for you. In addition to plenty of Brooks’ nitrogen-infused foam, the Ghost Max 2 also features an upward curve at the heel and toe to improve heel-toe transitions and a broad base to increase stability. The Ghost Max 2 for women is on sale at the same price as well.
If you love to run rain or shine, the Adrenaline GTS 23 GTX might just be your next best friend. They’re equipped with adaptable cushioning, Brooks’ GuideRails tech to help reduce excess motion, and waterproof coverage to prevent your feet from getting soaked. Shop this waterproof running shoe on sale for women, too.
The Ghost 16 GTX takes the beloved features of the fan-favorite Ghost 16, like soft, nitrogen-infused cushioning and the midsole/outsole combo that delivers smooth transitions, and adds waterproof coverage to it via the upper. You’ll find the Ghost 16 GTX on sale for men as well.
As the name of this shoe implies, the Hyperion Max 2 delivers maximum nitrogen-infused cushioning in both the heel and the forefoot. When this springy cushioning teams up with Brooks’ RapidRoll rocker and the internal SpeedVault plate, it creates a highly responsive shoe that helps increase your speed. Shop the comfortable Hyperion Max 2 for men at a discount, too.
