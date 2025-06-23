The Brooks summer sale is here — 11 deals I'd shop on sneakers and apparel

Whether you’re hitting the trails, neighborhood streets, or a treadmill in the cool refuge of your air-conditioned home this summer, a new pair of Brooks running shoes will make the task much easier on your feet. And fortunately, Brooks is running a huge sale right now to make room for next-gen shoes, so both your feet and your wallet will be happy with this new addition to your closet.

Brooks consistently creates some of the best running shoes we’ve tested. My favorites from this sale include the sleek Ghost 16 slashed to $99 for men and women and the Revel 7 for women priced at just $84, making it one of the most affordable shoes you can snag from Brooks at the moment.

In addition to shoes, Brooks also has quite a bit of running apparel on sale as well. Scroll on to see my top 11 picks from this massive sale, or browse the entire Brooks sale for yourself from $11.

Best Brooks deals

Brooks Dash Half-Zip 2.0 (Men’s): was $70 now $45 at Brooks Running Even though this soft half-zip is better-suited for fall temperatures, it’s worth snagging now at 35% off. Plus, you may get some use out of it in summer if you love to workout at your local gym, where the AC tends to be quite cold. It’s breathable and moisture-wicking, so it’ll keep you comfortably warm at the gym.