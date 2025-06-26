I review running shoes and the one I always suggest to beginners is reduced in the early Prime Day sales
Grab the Brooks Ghost 16 for under $99
I’ve been reviewing running shoes for a decade and one of the things I’ve learned over the years is there is no perfect shoe; all of them have different strengths and weaknesses that make them best suited to certain types of runner.
When you’ve been running for a while, you learn what the best running shoes for you are, but when you’re a beginner, you don’t really have any way of knowing.
There are some very safe options though, that offer a lot of comfort and protection in particular, and these are the kind of running shoes I always recommend to new runners.
Brooks is a brand that excels at making these shoes, and the Brooks Ghost is one I frequently highlight as a great beginner running shoe.
I don’t tend to recommend the latest model of the Ghost though, because there are often great deals available on the previous version and the shoe doesn't usually change a lot with each new generation.
That’s the case right now, because the Brooks Ghost 16 is just $99 at Amazon. That's one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get right now.
The Ghost 16 is a cushioned running shoe that’s great for all levels of runner, but particularly good for beginners because of the high level of comfort it offers. The Ghost 17 recently launched but having tested both the Ghost 16 and 17, I’d say grabbing the older shoe for $40 less in the sales is the smart move, because the new shoe isn’t a major update.
There are several reasons why the Brooks Ghost 16 is a great option for new runners. It’s comfortable without being so cushioned underfoot as to feel unstable, and it has a balanced, neutral ride that works well for a wide range of running styles.
It’s fairly versatile too, so can handle faster workouts while also protecting the legs well on easy and long runs, and its built like a tank, with a thick outsole and sturdy upper fabric, so you can be sure it will last you a lot of miles.
The Ghost 16 is also a comfortable walking shoe and a good option for those on their feet all day, so it will have use outside of your runs, and it comes in a huge range of colors, all of which seem to be reduced in the Amazon sale.
I have been testing out the Brooks Ghost 17 lately and while it has some updates on the Ghost 16, including a little more cushioning underfoot, the performance is largely the same and saving $40 by opting for the older shoe is what I’d do.
It’s also worth saying that the Ghost 16 is not just a great shoe for beginners — runners of all levels will find it a reliable daily trainer, so don’t delay in jumping on this deal if you’re in need of a new cushioned running shoe.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.