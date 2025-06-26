I review running shoes and the one I always suggest to beginners is reduced in the early Prime Day sales

I’ve been reviewing running shoes for a decade and one of the things I’ve learned over the years is there is no perfect shoe; all of them have different strengths and weaknesses that make them best suited to certain types of runner.

When you’ve been running for a while, you learn what the best running shoes for you are, but when you’re a beginner, you don’t really have any way of knowing.

There are some very safe options though, that offer a lot of comfort and protection in particular, and these are the kind of running shoes I always recommend to new runners.

Brooks is a brand that excels at making these shoes, and the Brooks Ghost is one I frequently highlight as a great beginner running shoe.

I don’t tend to recommend the latest model of the Ghost though, because there are often great deals available on the previous version and the shoe doesn't usually change a lot with each new generation.

That’s the case right now, because the Brooks Ghost 16 is just $99 at Amazon. That's one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get right now.

Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 at Amazon The Ghost 16 is a cushioned running shoe that’s great for all levels of runner, but particularly good for beginners because of the high level of comfort it offers. The Ghost 17 recently launched but having tested both the Ghost 16 and 17, I’d say grabbing the older shoe for $40 less in the sales is the smart move, because the new shoe isn’t a major update.

There are several reasons why the Brooks Ghost 16 is a great option for new runners. It’s comfortable without being so cushioned underfoot as to feel unstable, and it has a balanced, neutral ride that works well for a wide range of running styles.

It’s fairly versatile too, so can handle faster workouts while also protecting the legs well on easy and long runs, and its built like a tank, with a thick outsole and sturdy upper fabric, so you can be sure it will last you a lot of miles.

The Ghost 16 is also a comfortable walking shoe and a good option for those on their feet all day, so it will have use outside of your runs, and it comes in a huge range of colors, all of which seem to be reduced in the Amazon sale.

I have been testing out the Brooks Ghost 17 lately and while it has some updates on the Ghost 16, including a little more cushioning underfoot, the performance is largely the same and saving $40 by opting for the older shoe is what I’d do.

It’s also worth saying that the Ghost 16 is not just a great shoe for beginners — runners of all levels will find it a reliable daily trainer, so don’t delay in jumping on this deal if you’re in need of a new cushioned running shoe.