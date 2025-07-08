Don't buy running shoes until you see this — my favorite Brooks pair is 40% off for Prime Day

If you’re looking to upgrade your daily running shoe (or maybe you’ve been inspired by Tom’s Guide and want to try Jeffing for the first time), I’ve got good news — one of the best running shoes on the market has 40% off right now.

I review running shoes for a living, so much to my partner’s despair, you can imagine how many pairs I have lurking at the bottom of my wardrobe. It takes a lot for a shoe to get my seal of approval, but one pair that has is the Brooks Ghost 16, and right now you can grab it for $80 on Amazon.

The Ghost 16 is one of Brooks’ best-selling running shoes, and for good reason — it’s seriously cushioned and comfortable, and is a fantastic running shoe for easy miles and long runs. Not for you? Check out my top Asics Prime Day pick, as well as our other Prime Day deals here.

Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $80 at Amazon Right now, the men's Brooks Ghost 16 in this grey colorway is down to $80 in the Prime Day sale. You'll have to cycle through the different options to find the best deal for you in your size.

For a shoe to be on its 16th iteration, it must be doing something right. The Brooks Ghost has a cult following, thanks to its comfort and cushioning, and the 16 is our favorite version yet. It’s the first to feature Brooks’ nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 midsole foam, and as a result, it’s a major upgrade on the Ghost 15. It’s a reliable daily trainer that’s perfect for beginners.

Our fitness writer Jess Downey loved the underfoot feel of the Ghost 16 when testing. “On the roads, I found the DNA Loft v3 struck a good balance between soft and responsive. I noticed the shoe felt soft and forgiving underfoot, but it also felt stable, which we have the thick rubber outsole to thank for this,” she said.

Tom’s Guide’s Nick Harris-Fry, a 2:25 marathon runner, enjoyed the shoe for longer training runs. “I’ve run 50 miles in the shoe, and the ride is very consistent. It’s not a particularly springy or soft shoe, but it is comfortable enough for long runs, and the foam is resilient, so it feels exactly the same at the end of a 13-mile run as it did at the start. That’s in contrast to some shoes with softer foams that can feel great at mile one but harden up by the end of a long run.”

If you’re looking for a comfortable, reliable running shoe, you can’t go wrong with the Brooks Ghost 16. It’s not the fastest shoe or the lightest shoe, but it’s extremely comfortable and durable, and for $80, it’s a great price.